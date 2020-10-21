Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special General shareholders Meeting

MONTREAL, October 21, 2020 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSX.V:QPM, OTCQB:CJCFF, FSE:YXEP) announces that at its Annual and Special General shareholders meeting held on October 20, 2020, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions, as follows:

Election of Mario Caron, Normand Champigny, Dominique Dionne, John W.W. Hick,

Jean- Sébastien Lavallée, Charles B. Main and Jean-François Meilleur as directors;

Approval of the deferred share unit plan of the Company.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corp.'s Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to find the next gold mine in this territory.

