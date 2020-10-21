Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special General shareholders Meeting

07:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

MONTREAL, October 21, 2020 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSX.V:QPM, OTCQB:CJCFF, FSE:YXEP) announces that at its Annual and Special General shareholders meeting held on October 20, 2020, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions, as follows:

  • Election of Mario Caron, Normand Champigny, Dominique Dionne, John W.W. Hick,
    Jean- Sébastien Lavallée, Charles B. Main and Jean-François Meilleur as directors;
  • Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors; and
  • Approval of the deferred share unit plan of the Company.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corp.'s Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to find the next gold mine in this territory.

For more information, please contact:
Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider
(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611510/Quebec-Precious-Metals-Corporation-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-General-shareholders-Meeting


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Quebec Precious Metals Corp.

Quebec Precious Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2NB6R
CA7481401007
www.qpmcorp.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap