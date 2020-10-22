Jazz Resources Inc. Provides Additional Information on Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering

Vancouver, October 22, 2020 - As previously disclosed in news releases dated July 28, 2020, July 31, 2020, September 14, 2020 and October 13, 2020, Jazz Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV:JZR) wishes to provide additional information on the proposed non-brokered private placement offering, as further described below.

The Company announces that it has closed a second tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,000,000. The Company issued 4,085,000 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $817,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). One whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share (as "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.39 per Warrant Share until April 23, 2021, being six (6) months from the date of issuance. The hold periods for the units and the underlying securities expires on February 23, 2021. The Company paid a finder's fee of 6% cash, totaling $7,920, and 6% in Warrants, totaling 39,600 Warrants, to Canaccord Genuity Corp. in connection with a portion of the Offering which closed. The balance of the Offering may be completed in one or more additional tranches.

The Offering is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), which provided their conditional acceptance on September 15,2020. The Company requested and received approval from the Exchange to an extension of the deadline to file final materials from October 19, 2020 (the original deadline) to November 6, 2020.

As previously disclosed, there is no minimum Offering size, and the maximum offering is 10,000,000 units for gross proceeds of $2,000,000. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. A portion of the balance of the Offering will be conducted by way of a sidecar financing as further described in the Company's news releases dated September 14, 2020 and October 13, 2020.

If the Offering is fully subscribed, and the ECO (as defined below) transaction that was previously announced is approved by the Exchange or the sidecar portion of the Offering is completed, the Company plans to allocate the gross proceeds of the Offering to: (i) fund the loan payment (US$500,000 (approximately, CDN$650,000)) due to Eco Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI ("Eco") pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement with Coltan Gold Minerals Inc. ("Coltan") with respect to the acquisition by the Company of Coltan's interest in the Vila Nova Royalty Agreement (the "JV Royalty Acquisition"), (ii) if warranted, to advance an additional US$500,000 (approximately CDN$650,000) to Eco, (iii) to complete a bulk sampling program on the Company's Teddy Glacier property located near Revelstoke, B.C. ($300,000), and (iv) the balance ($400,000) for general working capital purposes.

If the Offering is not fully subscribed, the Company will apply the gross proceeds to the uses set out above, in such amounts and proportions as the board of directors and management of the Company determine is in the best interests of the Company. Although the Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering as described above, the actual allocation of proceeds may vary from the uses set out above depending upon future operations, events or opportunities.

The Company also wishes to announce that the Exchange has conditionally accepted the JV Royalty Acquisition. Final acceptance will be subject to the Company satisfying the filing requirements set out in section 5 of Exchange Policy 5.3.

