Quebec Precious Metals Appoints Robert P. Boisjoli as Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, October 26, 2020 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSX.V:QPM, OTCQB:CJCFF, FSE:YXEP) ("QPM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment Robert P. "Bob" Boisjoli as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. He succeeds Nathalie Laurin. Mr. Boisjoli is Managing Director of Atwater Financial Group ("Atwater") and a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of operational and advisory experience, including in the mining sector. He is the founder of two companies, sits on the boards of directors of public and private companies where he is also the audit committee chairman, and is a board member of various non-profit organizations."

"We are very pleased to welcome Robert to our team. His experience and industry knowledge will be a significant asset to QPM. We to take this opportunity to thank Nathalie for her tremendous dedication and loyal service since the creation of the Company." stated Normand Champigny,

Chief Executive Officer of QPM.

The Company has granted to Mr. Boisjoli stock options (the "Options") exercisable into an aggregate of 150,000 shares of QPM. In addition 85,000 Options have been granted to two consultants working with M. Boisjoli at Atwater. The Options have an exercise price of $0.23 per share exercisable within a five-year period.

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corp.'s Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to find the next gold mine in this territory.

