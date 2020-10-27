Carlyle and Hunter Dickinson Group Increase Land Package at Mack Copper-Molybdenum-Tungsten-Gold Project

Vancouver, October 27, 2020 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and its partner United Mineral Services Ltd. ("UMS"), a private company affiliated with Hunter Dickinson Inc. ("HDI") and 100% owned by Robert Dickinson, Chairman of HDI, have increased its land position at its Mack copper-molybdenum-tungsten-gold, sheeted and stockwork vein/fracture system (the "Mack Project"), located near Dease Lake, B.C., via the acquisition of additional mineral claims contiguous and directly adjacent to the property.

The additional ground has enlarged the property size by approximately 50% with the expanded 1,692 hectares through the purchase of a 100% interest in the Mack Gold mineral claims, now giving the Mack Project total coverage of 5,434 hectares (see Figure 1 below). In consideration for the Mack Gold mineral claims, Carlyle issued 100,000 common shares of the Company to the vendor at a deemed price of $0.19 per share. These new claims will be added and form part of the Mack Project joint venture (50:50) between Carlyle and UMS (or its assigns) established to move the Mack Project forward. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the acquisition of the Mack Gold mineral claims.

This strategic acquisition was made to cover the west/northwesterly strike potential of the large sheeted and stockwork vein/fracture system, which was supported by the recent inaugural Mack drill program. Past exploration on the Mack Project has focused on its gold potential where sheeted quartz veining and stockwork veining along with porphyry mineralization in metavolcanics has been sampled with favourable results.

Morgan Good, Chief Executive Officer of Carlyle, commented, "Carlyle is pleased to have added this key additional ground of 1,692 hectares contiguous and directly adjacent to the northwest which significantly increases our land package at the Mack Project now to 5,434 hectares. As we await assays from our inaugural Mack Project drill campaign from a few weeks ago, our technical experts felt it was strategic to be sure our claim holdings included what we believe to be the direction and strike potential of this sheeted and stockwork vein/fracture system."





Figure 1: Carlyle Commodities Mack Project Expansion Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6130/66904_ed982d93a43bda1a_001full.jpg

The Mack Project

The Mack Project is located on a overburden covered, alpine plateau 23 km west of the village of Dease Lake, B.C., which is on the Stewart-Cassiar Highway some 88 km north of the Red Chris gold-copper mine operated by Newcrest Mining Ltd. Based on historical records compiled by UMS, the Mack Project copper-molybdenum-tungsten-gold sheeted and stockwork vein target was postulated to form a northwest trending zone measuring more than 1,000 m long and some 500 m wide. This zone is outlined by a number of surface surveys including recent soil geochemical and airborne magnetic surveys and historical Induced Polarization chargeability surveys. The geochemical soil survey shows coincident and robust, copper, molybdenum, bismuth and tungsten values over the entire deposit target trend. While this target is covered by overburden, a cirque rim perpendicular to and at the northern extremity of the target trend exposes extensive, highly fractured and weathered granodiorite outcrops and talus slopes hosting modest grade molybdenite and chalcopyrite mineralization. In addition, historical assay results from rock samples collected along a 30 m trench near the targets center, and 500 meters southeast of the cirque rim, reported gold values up to 1.6 g/t, with 9 of the 17 samples averaging 0.83 g/t (Assessment Report 6354, 1976; and AR 7657, 1979). Analytical results from the three core holes completed on the recent and inaugural Mack drill program are in with ATCLabs where they are being carefully compiled and analyzed in order to appropriately design further exploration programs for the Mack Project.

Qualified Person

Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information presented in this news release.

About HDI

HDI is a diversified, global mining group with more than 30 years of mineral development success. HDI sources mineral assets with significant potential and has strong technical and management experience to successfully advance those projects. Previous and current notable HDI porphyry deposit discoveries and developments include Pebble, Mount Milligan, Kemess South, Kemess North, Gibraltar, Prosperity, Xietongmen, Newton, Florence, Casino, Sisson, Maggie, DUKE, PINE and IKE.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. Carlyle formed a strategic partnership with HDI and has formed a 50-50 joint venture with HDI affiliate UMS on the Mack Project as well has an option to earn a 50% interest in the Jake project, both in B.C. It also holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, B.C. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC".

