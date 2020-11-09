Reyna Silver Announces Trading in the US and Germany

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Nov. 09, 2020 - Reyna Silver Corp. (“Reyna”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB? Market Exchange in the United States and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany.
Reyna commenced trading as of market open on November 5, 2020 under the ticker symbol “RSNVF” on the OTCQB, and on September 28, 2020 under the symbol “4ZC” (WKN: A2P6EN) on Frankfurt. Reyna will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol “RSLV”.
Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna commented, “We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQB and DAX in an effort to increase our exposure to institutional and retail investors across the globe. This additional access is timely as we continue to expand our footprint in Mexico and the U.S.”
Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of Mexican silver assets. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!