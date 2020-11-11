Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Change in Company Secretary

LONDON, November 11, 2020 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to announce that at a meeting on 10 November 2020, the Board approved the appointment of Mr. Jason Gray as Company Secretary, who takes up his position with immediate effect.

Mr. Gray takes over the position of Company Secretary from Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, who was appointed to the Board in January 2020.

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

