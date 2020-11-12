Mammoth Resources Mines and Money "5@5" Panel Discussion Available on Replay

Toronto, November 12, 2020 - Mammoth Resources Corp. (TSXV:MTH) (OTC:MMMRF), (the "Company", or "Mammoth") is pleased to announce that for those who may not have been able to attend the live Mines and Money "5@5" panel discussion recorded live last Thursday November 5th, focused on gold and the US election results, including Mammoth President and CEO Thomas Atkins discussing Mammoth's Tenoriba gold-silver project located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt is available on replay. Thomas Atkins speaks about Mammoth 40 minutes into the segment.

Please click on the link to see video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdJTqSQy04M&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=MinesandMoney

About Mammoth Resources:



Mammoth Resources (TSX-V: MTH) is a precious metal mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring and defining precious metal resources in Mexico and other attractive mining friendly jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% net smelter royalty purchasable anytime within two years from commencement of commercial production for US$1.5 million) in the 5,333hectare Tenoriba gold property located in the Sierra Madre Precious Metal Belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. Mammoth is seeking other opportunities to option exploration projects in the Americas on properties it deems to host above average potential for economic concentrations of precious metals mineralization.

To find out more about Mammoth Resources and to sign up to receive future press releases, please visit the company's website at: www.mammothresources.ca., or contact Thomas Atkins, President and CEO at:416 509-4326.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information: This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information. All information other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements; examples include the listing of its shares on a stock exchange and establishing mineral resources. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's ability to control or predict that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.