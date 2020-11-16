TAMPA, November 16, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its October 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1) October

2020 October

2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 855 607 Sales Revenues in millions $180 $158

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1) October

2020 October

2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) (3) 818 888 Sales Revenues in millions $271 $350

Phosphates(1) October

2020 October

2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 712 595 Sales Revenues in millions $294 $215

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

(3)October MF volumes were impacted by shipment timing related to weather-driven delayed planting but are expected to be recovered later in the quarter. This is a forward-looking statement that is contingent upon the continuation of current operating conditions.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company Contacts

Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors:

Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214 or

Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260

investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company via EQS Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616628/Mosaic-Announces-October-2020-Sales-Revenues-and-Volumes