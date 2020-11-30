K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq

Drill Hole KMDD0261 records multiple intersections including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) or 83.27 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 1.03% Cu, extending a known high-grade area ~50 metres up-dip.



Drill Hole KMDD0262 records multiple intersections including 3.80 m at 36.23 g/t AuEq or 31.34 g/t Au, 83 g/t Ag and 2.63% Cu.



Drill Hole KMDD0229 records multiple intersections including 1.67 m at 31.15 g/t AuEq or 29.76 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag and 0.87% Cu from our most southerly drill cuddy.



Drill Hole KMDD0259 records multiple intersections including 13.20 m at 25.20 g/t AuEq or 24.66 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.30% Cu.



Drill Hole KMDD0233 records multiple intersections including 7.41 m at 21.88 g/t AuEq or 21.46 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.23% Cu.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing diamond drilling of the Kora deposit at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 28 diamond drill holes completed from underground into the Kora deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade and continuity of Kora with intersections largely focused on increasing drill density to upgrade resources for the Stage 3 Expansion Feasibility Study in addition to some step-out drilling. All drill holes intersected mineralization.

The drilling results are highlighted by hole KMDD0261 which recorded multiple high-grade intersections including 9.80 m at 83.27 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 1.03% Cu (84.92 g/t AuEq, 6.63 m true width) at the K1 Vein. KMDD0261 extended a known high-grade area approximately 50 metres up-dip. The high grade extension was also supported by proximal hole KMDD0259, located 25 metres south and 25 metres deeper, recording multiple intersections including 13.20 m at 24.66 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.30% Cu (25.20 g/t AuEq, 9.52 m true width) at the K1 Vein.

Drilling to the south continued to intersect significant mineralization, highlighted by KMDD0229 recording multiple intersections including 1.67 m at 29.76 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag and 0.87% Cu (31.15 g/t AuEq, 1.11 m true width) at the K1 Vein. KMDD0229 was drilled from the most southerly drill cuddy. On the K2 Vein, southerly drilling at KMDD0255 recorded multiple intersections including 10.40 m at 7.41 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag and 2.97% Cu (12.26 g/t AuEq, 7.99 m true width).

The drill results once again intersected potentially bulk mineable zones from holes KMDD0257 and KMDD0247. KMDD0257 recorded multiple intersections including 26.34 m at 7.82 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag and 0.16% Cu (8.11 g/t AuEq, 14.21 m true width) when combining the K1, Kora Link and K2 Veins. KMDD0247 recorded a bulk intersection of 12.60 m at 2.53 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag and 3.01% Cu (7.42 g/t AuEq, 10.17 m true width) when combining the K1, Kora Link and K2 Veins. Opportunities for higher productivity, bulk mineable areas continue to be assessed for the Stage 3 Expansion Definitive Feasibility Study.

Other high-grade intersection highlights were: KMDD0262 and KMDD0233. KMDD0262, recorded multiple intersections, including 3.80 m at 31.34 g/t Au, 83 g/t Ag and 2.63% Cu (36.23 g/t AuEq, 2.62 m true width) at the K1 Vein. KMDD0233 recorded multiple intersections including 7.41 m at 21.46 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.23% Cu (21.88 g/t AuEq, 7.25 m true width) at the K1 Vein.

Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1 and 2, respectively. Long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in Figure 3. A core photograph of drill hole KMDD0261 is provided in Figure 4.

(Gold Equivalent (AuEq) is calculated using copper price of US$3.05/lb, silver price of US$16.05/oz and gold price of US$1,400/oz.)

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The recent drilling results at Kora continue to demonstrate the high-grade pedigree and continuity of the vein system. All twenty-eight holes intersected mineralization, with 18 intersections exceeding +10 g/t AuEq and 29 intersections exceeding +5g/t AuEq. The drill results are highlighted by hole KMDD0261, extending a known high-grade area approximately 50 metres up-dip along the K1 Vein, recording an intersection of 9.80 m at 83.27 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 1.03% Cu (84.92 g/t AuEq, 6.63 m true width). Importantly, this high-grade up-dip extension was supported by proximal hole KMDD0259 reporting 13.20 m at 24.66 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.30% Cu (25.20 g/t AuEq, 9.52 m true width) on the K1 Vein.

Drilling to the south continues to remain very encouraging with hole KMDD0229 recording 1.67 m at 29.76 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag and 0.87% Cu (31.15 g/t AuEq, 1.11 m true width) at the K1 Vein from our most southerly cuddy. We are also on the cusp of completing our first drill cuddy at Kora South, which is beyond the southern boundary of the mining lease and targeting drilling before year-end.

Lastly, we are pleased to announce the arrival of our tenth drill rig on site. Over the last twelve months, our drill rig fleet has doubled. We intend to continue to add drill rigs through 2021, with our eleventh drill rig scheduled to arrive in Q1. Drilling is underway at Kora, Karempe and Judd epithermal vein systems and the Blue Lake porphyry.”

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling

Hole_id From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) True width

(m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold

equivalent Lode KMDD0229 127.83 129.50 1.67 1.11 29.76 8 0.87 31.15 K1 including 127.83 128.50 0.67 0.44 0.90 1 0.11 1.07 including 128.50 129.50 1.00 0.66 49.10 13 1.37 51.30 KMDD0229 139.70 151.40 11.70 7.89 0.55 28 1.91 3.73 K2 including 139.70 140.70 1.00 0.67 0.03 10 1.02 1.67 including 140.70 143.40 2.70 1.82 0.90 40 4.74 8.44 including 143.40 145.00 1.60 1.08 0.66 31 1.10 2.66 including 145.00 146.60 1.60 1.08 0.83 24 1.00 2.60 including 146.60 147.60 1.00 0.67 0.78 16 0.46 1.65 including 147.60 149.00 1.40 0.94 0.22 22 2.23 3.80 including 149.00 150.19 1.19 0.80 0.09 3 0.34 0.63 including 150.19 151.40 1.21 0.82 0.34 62 1.01 2.56 KMDD0229 159.00 161.14 2.14 1.44 1.27 12 0.34 1.91 K2HW Including 159.00 159.91 0.91 0.61 0.47 4 0.11 0.68 Including 159.91 161.14 1.23 0.83 1.86 18 0.51 2.83 KMDD0233 70.69 78.10 7.41 7.25 21.46 7 0.23 21.88 K1 including 70.69 72.14 1.45 1.42 91.50 17 0.43 92.33 including 72.14 73.00 0.86 0.84 0.72 1 0.02 0.76 including 73.00 74.31 1.31 1.28 0.13 1 0.02 0.17 including 74.31 75.52 1.21 1.18 14.80 1 0.04 14.87 including 75.52 76.53 1.01 0.99 0.99 1 0.03 1.04 including 76.53 78.10 1.57 1.54 4.24 14 0.61 5.31 KMDD0233 125.80 130.70 4.90 4.82 6.96 18 0.52 7.95 K2 including 125.80 127.00 1.20 1.18 6.31 13 0.48 7.18 including 127.00 127.50 0.50 0.49 22.60 28 1.13 24.61 including 127.50 128.90 1.40 1.38 8.78 37 0.92 10.58 including 128.90 130.00 1.10 1.08 2.01 7 0.11 2.25 including 130.00 130.70 0.70 0.69 1.01 2 0.02 1.07 KMDD0233 133.05 135.50 2.45 2.41 2.44 43 2.54 6.72 K2HW including 133.05 134.00 0.95 0.93 2.49 26 0.21 3.09 including 134.00 134.55 0.55 0.54 0.25 6 0.10 0.47 including 134.55 135.50 0.95 0.93 3.65 81 6.28 13.96 KMDD0237 75.25 85.90 10.65 9.16 4.08 7 0.16 4.39 K1 including 75.25 76.45 1.20 1.03 9.70 4 0.16 9.98 including 76.45 77.85 1.40 1.20 1.02 2 0.03 1.09 including 77.85 78.55 0.70 0.60 0.86 1 0.01 0.89 including 78.55 79.50 0.95 0.82 1.05 1 0.05 1.13 including 79.50 80.30 0.80 0.69 0.19 4 0.24 0.59 including 80.30 80.60 0.30 0.26 21.50 4 0.20 21.85 including 80.60 81.40 0.80 0.69 1.02 1 0.01 1.05 including 81.40 81.80 0.40 0.34 15.34 3 0.31 15.84 including 81.80 82.30 0.50 0.43 1.92 6 0.39 2.57 including 82.30 82.70 0.40 0.34 1.67 4 0.07 1.82 including 82.70 85.90 3.20 2.75 4.24 16 0.24 4.78 KMDD0237 128.80 131.60 2.80 2.33 0.82 13 1.41 3.07 K2 including 128.80 129.00 0.20 0.17 0.25 17 3.16 5.17 including 129.00 129.63 0.63 0.52 0.43 2 0.02 0.49 including 129.63 130.10 0.47 0.39 0.29 4 0.13 0.53 including 130.10 130.55 0.45 0.37 0.18 5 0.17 0.50 including 130.55 130.85 0.30 0.25 3.66 76 7.05 15.06 including 130.85 131.60 0.75 0.62 0.87 8 1.39 3.03 KMDD0237 146.20 154.40 8.20 6.82 1.25 10 0.62 2.28 K2HW including 146.20 147.00 0.80 0.67 4.95 32 2.53 9.10 including 147.00 147.90 0.90 0.75 0.08 4 0.10 0.27 including 147.90 148.10 0.20 0.17 4.35 15 0.72 5.60 including 148.10 149.00 0.90 0.75 0.44 5 0.13 0.70 including 149.00 150.00 1.00 0.83 1.62 3 0.01 1.67 including 150.00 150.70 0.70 0.58 0.15 2 0.06 0.27 including 150.70 151.90 1.20 1.00 0.22 4 0.13 0.45 including 151.90 153.00 1.10 0.92 0.47 14 0.94 2.03 including 153.00 153.35 0.35 0.29 2.95 27 2.23 6.59 including 153.35 154.40 1.05 0.87 1.34 8 0.64 2.38 KMDD0242 81.00 87.10 6.10 3.86 3.64 3 0.15 3.89 K1 including 81.00 81.50 0.50 0.32 16.60 3 0.13 16.82 including 81.50 82.00 0.50 0.32 2.41 2 0.24 2.79 including 82.00 83.00 1.00 0.63 0.44 2 0.14 0.66 including 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.63 0.37 5 0.31 0.89 including 84.00 85.50 1.50 0.95 2.15 3 0.14 2.39 including 85.50 86.10 0.60 0.38 0.09 1 0.02 0.13 including 86.10 86.70 0.60 0.38 12.40 1 0.05 12.48 including 86.70 87.10 0.40 0.25 2.86 2 0.07 2.99 KMDD0242 88.00 95.00 7.00 4.38 1.05 11 0.31 1.64 K2 including 88.00 89.30 1.30 0.81 1.63 12 0.22 2.10 including 89.30 90.00 0.70 0.44 0.78 14 0.55 1.76 including 90.00 91.00 1.00 0.63 0.86 12 0.34 1.50 including 91.00 92.00 1.00 0.63 0.89 12 0.37 1.58 including 92.00 93.00 1.00 0.63 0.91 8 0.29 1.44 including 93.00 94.00 1.00 0.63 1.12 12 0.40 1.85 including 94.00 95.00 1.00 0.63 0.90 5 0.13 1.15 KMDD0242 120.00 122.50 2.50 1.56 0.79 12 1.71 3.48 K2HW including 120.00 121.00 1.00 0.63 1.38 18 1.16 3.32 including 121.00 121.90 0.90 0.56 0.20 4 0.29 0.68 including 121.90 122.50 0.60 0.38 0.69 16 4.74 7.95 KMDD0244 55.70 61.10 5.40 4.78 8.09 3 0.20 8.43 K1 including 55.70 56.50 0.80 0.71 51.00 4 0.51 51.81 including 56.50 57.30 0.80 0.71 0.42 3 0.15 0.68 including 57.30 58.30 1.00 0.89 0.01 2 0.01 0.04 including 58.30 59.07 0.77 0.68 0.04 3 0.20 0.37 including 59.07 60.00 0.93 0.82 0.05 2 0.25 0.45 including 60.00 60.70 0.70 0.62 0.25 2 0.06 0.37 including 60.70 61.10 0.40 0.35 5.76 6 0.31 6.29 KMDD0244 66.10 79.00 12.90 10.99 12.02 24 1.04 13.85 K2 including 66.10 66.94 0.84 0.72 2.17 3 0.33 2.69 including 66.94 67.88 0.94 0.80 30.90 10 0.19 31.30 including 67.88 68.40 0.52 0.44 0.46 2 0.02 0.51 including 68.40 68.90 0.50 0.43 57.20 61 0.16 58.14 including 68.90 69.20 0.30 0.26 4.16 21 2.29 7.82 including 69.20 69.50 0.30 0.26 1.65 11 0.33 2.28 including 69.50 70.10 0.60 0.51 15.00 108 4.61 23.12 including 70.10 70.70 0.60 0.51 44.50 63 6.95 55.60 including 70.70 72.00 1.30 1.11 0.83 22 0.85 2.36 including 72.00 72.65 0.65 0.55 1.73 15 0.29 2.34 including 72.65 73.90 1.25 1.07 13.70 38 0.77 15.29 including 73.90 74.80 0.90 0.77 1.86 13 0.83 3.25 including 74.80 75.40 0.60 0.51 16.10 18 0.11 16.48 including 75.40 76.00 0.60 0.51 6.63 3 0.08 6.79 including 76.00 76.70 0.70 0.60 2.63 28 1.59 5.32 including 76.70 77.00 0.30 0.26 0.95 2 0.02 1.01 including 77.00 77.37 0.37 0.32 0.21 6 0.57 1.12 including 77.37 78.30 0.93 0.79 20.80 20 0.67 22.03 including 78.30 79.00 0.70 0.60 2.41 11 0.11 2.70 KMDD0244 85.85 87.60 1.75 1.49 1.23 13 1.76 4.00 K2HW including 85.85 86.10 0.25 0.21 7.82 40 5.19 16.03 including 86.10 86.45 0.35 0.30 0.08 13 1.41 2.34 including 86.45 87.20 0.75 0.64 0.08 4 0.41 0.74 including 87.20 87.60 0.40 0.34 0.27 11 2.44 4.04 KMDD0239 73.60 76.05 2.45 1.90 10.45 6 0.58 11.39 K1 including 73.60 74.10 0.50 0.39 0.17 2 0.61 1.11 including 74.10 74.40 0.30 0.23 78.20 16 1.07 79.99 including 74.40 75.40 1.00 0.78 1.52 3 0.12 1.74 including 75.40 76.05 0.65 0.50 0.83 10 1.03 2.48 KMDD0239 86.00 100.60 14.60 11.18 3.44 16 0.45 4.30 K2 including 86.00 86.50 0.50 0.38 1.41 5 0.05 1.54 including 86.50 87.60 1.10 0.84 5.05 6 0.29 5.56 including 87.60 88.80 1.20 0.92 1.43 4 0.64 2.44 including 88.80 89.60 0.80 0.61 8.47 75 0.58 10.19 including 89.60 90.60 1.00 0.77 0.50 4 0.08 0.66 including 90.60 91.60 1.00 0.77 7.07 6 0.20 7.44 including 91.60 92.35 0.75 0.57 4.37 4 0.19 4.70 including 92.35 92.90 0.55 0.42 0.52 7 0.51 1.36 including 92.90 94.00 1.10 0.84 0.15 2 0.36 0.71 including 94.00 95.00 1.00 0.77 0.32 4 0.48 1.08 including 95.00 95.40 0.40 0.31 1.36 5 0.49 2.14 including 95.40 96.40 1.00 0.77 7.78 23 1.13 9.73 including 96.40 97.00 0.60 0.46 0.68 6 0.58 1.62 including 97.00 98.00 1.00 0.77 0.19 4 0.25 0.61 including 98.00 98.58 0.58 0.44 2.58 43 1.09 4.70 including 98.58 99.60 1.02 0.78 2.96 33 0.58 4.20 including 99.60 100.60 1.00 0.77 10.40 49 0.31 11.42 KMDD0241 63.90 72.30 8.40 6.86 9.57 5 0.62 10.55 K1 including 63.90 64.35 0.45 0.37 1.02 4 0.58 1.93 including 64.35 65.00 0.65 0.53 21.80 7 0.43 22.52 including 65.00 65.60 0.60 0.49 62.50 9 0.14 62.82 including 65.60 66.60 1.00 0.82 0.57 2 0.03 0.64 including 66.60 67.40 0.80 0.65 1.86 4 0.22 2.23 including 67.40 68.00 0.60 0.49 2.38 2 0.09 2.53 including 68.00 68.30 0.30 0.24 3.97 3 0.25 4.38 including 68.30 69.85 1.55 1.27 0.77 4 0.57 1.67 including 69.85 70.90 1.05 0.86 0.68 6 0.80 1.94 including 70.90 71.70 0.80 0.65 25.70 8 1.37 27.83 including 71.70 72.30 0.60 0.49 1.85 3 2.43 5.51 KMDD0241 74.90 75.65 0.75 0.56 0.87 6 1.42 3.06 KL including 74.90 75.40 0.50 0.37 0.25 2 0.52 1.05 including 75.40 75.65 0.25 0.19 2.12 14 3.22 7.09 KMDD0241 79.10 96.00 16.90 13.69 1.17 8 0.96 2.69 K2 including 79.10 81.40 2.30 1.86 1.41 4 0.83 2.69 including 81.40 82.50 1.10 0.89 1.45 16 2.75 5.74 including 82.50 83.15 0.65 0.53 0.31 2 0.28 0.76 including 83.15 84.00 0.85 0.69 0.21 1 0.10 0.36 including 84.00 85.00 1.00 0.81 0.01 4 0.37 0.60 including 85.00 87.05 2.05 1.66 0.83 1 0.19 1.13 including 87.05 88.30 1.25 1.01 3.53 30 6.74 13.94 including 88.30 89.00 0.70 0.57 0.41 1 0.16 0.66 including 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.81 0.22 2 0.22 0.57 including 90.00 91.30 1.30 1.05 0.05 1 0.07 0.16 including 91.30 91.85 0.55 0.45 6.48 2 0.20 6.81 including 91.85 93.00 1.15 0.93 0.20 1 0.05 0.28 including 93.00 94.75 1.75 1.42 0.63 25 0.61 1.82 including 94.75 96.00 1.25 1.01 2.31 12 0.13 2.64 KMDD0241 100.00 102.20 2.20 1.78 8.31 22 1.59 10.94 K2HW including 100.00 101.10 1.10 0.89 0.14 1 0.17 0.40 including 101.10 101.70 0.60 0.49 30.20 76 5.25 38.91 including 101.70 102.20 0.50 0.41 0.03 3 0.34 0.57 KMDD0246 64.00 68.55 4.55 3.53 8.46 14 2.68 12.61 K1 including 64.00 65.35 1.35 1.05 19.12 13 0.46 19.96 including 65.35 66.80 1.45 1.13 7.88 26 3.53 13.45 including 66.80 67.60 0.80 0.62 0.40 3 0.31 0.90 including 67.60 68.15 0.55 0.43 1.48 5 6.81 11.71 including 68.15 68.55 0.40 0.31 0.31 4 6.09 9.45 KMDD0246 72.00 84.40 12.40 9.96 9.65 26 0.72 11.03 K2 including 72.00 72.80 0.80 0.64 3.23 16 0.26 3.81 including 72.80 73.55 0.75 0.60 93.00 121 0.43 95.03 including 73.55 74.00 0.45 0.36 0.65 5 0.22 1.04 including 74.00 75.30 1.30 1.04 23.10 44 2.52 27.37 including 75.30 76.90 1.60 1.29 0.26 5 0.30 0.77 including 76.90 78.00 1.10 0.88 1.56 24 2.17 5.08 including 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.80 2.86 15 0.55 3.85 including 79.00 80.10 1.10 0.88 1.65 15 0.30 2.28 including 80.10 82.00 1.90 1.53 1.04 13 0.07 1.29 including 82.00 83.50 1.50 1.20 1.66 17 0.41 2.47 including 83.50 84.40 0.90 0.72 6.39 48 0.59 7.83 KMDD0248 84.30 89.65 5.35 3.32 2.44 10 0.43 3.19 K1 including 84.30 84.65 0.35 0.22 3.12 4 0.29 3.60 including 84.65 86.00 1.35 0.84 0.14 2 0.10 0.32 including 86.00 87.00 1.00 0.62 0.05 1 0.04 0.12 including 87.00 87.70 0.70 0.43 0.48 7 0.38 1.12 including 87.70 88.39 0.69 0.43 3.29 34 1.62 6.10 including 88.39 89.30 0.91 0.57 0.36 4 0.27 0.80 including 89.30 89.65 0.35 0.22 25.10 41 1.13 27.26 KMDD0248 92.70 106.10 13.40 8.33 9.20 15 1.52 11.65 K2 including 92.70 93.25 0.55 0.34 84.10 16 0.16 84.53 including 93.25 94.00 0.75 0.47 0.55 2 0.37 1.12 including 94.00 95.45 1.45 0.90 0.13 2 0.02 0.18 including 95.45 96.00 0.55 0.34 1.69 17 3.57 7.22 including 96.00 96.50 0.50 0.31 9.33 83 11.34 27.22 including 96.50 97.00 0.50 0.31 4.05 34 4.65 11.39 including 97.00 97.40 0.40 0.25 10.18 82 16.24 35.38 including 97.40 98.00 0.60 0.37 1.40 6 0.15 1.69 including 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.62 1.49 10 0.06 1.70 including 99.00 99.80 0.80 0.50 0.57 7 0.29 1.08 including 99.80 100.60 0.80 0.50 0.18 2 0.03 0.25 including 100.60 101.00 0.40 0.25 1.04 62 4.26 8.11 including 101.00 101.35 0.35 0.22 0.48 6 0.23 0.89 including 101.35 103.00 1.65 1.03 5.41 2 0.03 5.48 including 103.00 104.50 1.50 0.93 23.90 3 0.04 24.00 including 104.50 104.80 0.30 0.19 0.07 5 0.23 0.47 including 104.80 105.10 0.30 0.19 0.20 3 0.18 0.50 including 105.10 106.10 1.00 0.62 16.42 27 1.15 18.44 KMDD0248 110.00 110.80 0.80 0.50 1.14 12 0.23 1.63 KMDD0248 115.00 116.00 1.00 0.62 4.67 2 0.08 4.82 KMDD0250 59.80 72.50 12.70 10.81 4.51 4 0.58 5.43 K1 including 59.80 60.70 0.90 0.77 5.45 3 0.24 5.85 including 60.70 62.70 2.00 1.71 9.28 7 0.80 10.55 including 62.70 63.15 0.45 0.38 15.89 3 0.64 16.88 including 63.15 64.60 1.45 1.24 0.52 1 0.15 0.75 including 64.60 65.50 0.90 0.77 0.10 1 0.06 0.20 including 65.50 66.70 1.20 1.02 0.03 1 0.02 0.07 including 66.70 68.40 1.70 1.45 0.26 2 0.12 0.47 including 68.40 69.80 1.40 1.19 14.08 2 0.29 14.54 including 69.80 70.50 0.70 0.60 1.20 1 0.07 1.32 including 70.50 71.20 0.70 0.60 3.98 17 4.45 10.83 including 71.20 72.50 1.30 1.11 1.48 14 0.94 3.05 KMDD0250 77.00 85.60 8.60 7.31 1.69 25 1.22 3.80 K2 including 77.00 78.80 1.80 1.53 0.93 11 0.61 1.97 including 78.80 80.00 1.20 1.02 0.68 27 1.68 3.50 including 80.00 81.00 1.00 0.85 0.05 1 0.02 0.09 including 81.00 82.50 1.50 1.28 0.06 1 0.02 0.10 including 82.50 83.40 0.90 0.77 0.81 31 0.67 2.16 including 83.40 84.70 1.30 1.11 8.02 72 4.29 15.25 including 84.70 85.00 0.30 0.26 0.58 23 0.53 1.64 including 85.00 85.60 0.60 0.51 0.98 52 1.69 4.11 KMDD0231A 199.20 203.62 4.42 1.75 0.77 13 1.68 3.43 K1 including 199.20 200.40 1.20 0.47 0.89 14 3.93 6.92 including 200.40 201.50 1.10 0.43 0.63 13 1.04 2.33 including 201.50 202.70 1.20 0.47 0.45 14 0.80 1.81 including 202.70 203.62 0.92 0.36 1.22 9 0.66 2.32 KMDD0231A 227.00 233.40 6.40 2.17 0.56 9 0.51 1.42 K2 including 227.00 228.00 1.00 0.34 3.06 22 1.48 5.52 including 228.00 229.00 1.00 0.34 0.01 3 0.06 0.14 including 229.00 230.00 1.00 0.34 0.17 2 0.05 0.26 including 230.00 231.00 1.00 0.34 0.01 1 0.01 0.03 including 231.00 232.00 1.00 0.34 0.01 1 0.01 0.03 including 232.00 233.40 1.40 0.47 0.22 22 1.17 2.22 KMDD0235 32.00 33.23 1.23 0.39 1.31 1 0.00 1.33 KMDD0247 67.55 68.20 0.65 0.52 3.46 29 0.20 4.10 KMDD0247 69.40 73.40 4.00 3.18 4.55 64 4.61 12.17 K1 including 69.40 70.20 0.80 0.64 10.31 26 2.63 14.54 including 70.20 70.70 0.50 0.40 1.76 187 8.24 16.21 including 70.70 71.50 0.80 0.64 1.01 24 2.24 4.63 including 71.50 72.10 0.60 0.48 0.58 25 6.04 9.89 including 72.10 72.40 0.30 0.24 8.97 321 15.14 35.27 including 72.40 73.40 1.00 0.80 5.22 12 2.27 8.75 KMDD0247 74.75 75.95 1.20 0.99 2.91 66 0.22 3.99 KL including 74.75 75.30 0.55 0.45 3.02 135 0.09 4.71 including 75.30 75.95 0.65 0.54 2.82 7 0.32 3.38 KMDD0247 77.50 82.00 4.50 3.65 2.25 23 4.26 8.88 K2 including 77.50 78.38 0.88 0.71 5.83 23 2.76 10.22 including 78.38 78.75 0.37 0.30 1.01 24 1.36 3.32 including 78.75 79.40 0.65 0.53 1.61 36 3.98 7.97 including 79.40 80.00 0.60 0.49 0.59 16 10.33 16.21 including 80.00 80.90 0.90 0.73 0.42 17 1.01 2.13 including 80.90 82.00 1.10 0.89 2.60 24 5.94 11.74 KMDD0247 84.00 85.00 1.00 0.81 1.01 13 1.86 3.94 KMDD0243 66.30 74.20 7.90 6.58 2.15 10 1.71 4.82 K1 including 66.30 67.70 1.40 1.17 4.03 13 0.34 4.69 including 67.70 68.40 0.70 0.58 0.87 18 2.59 4.95 including 68.40 69.60 1.20 1.00 6.11 21 5.56 14.66 including 69.60 70.40 0.80 0.67 0.84 4 0.64 1.84 including 70.40 71.70 1.30 1.08 1.29 6 1.53 3.65 including 71.70 72.60 0.90 0.75 0.15 4 0.65 1.17 including 72.60 73.15 0.55 0.46 1.41 6 0.68 2.49 including 73.15 74.20 1.05 0.87 0.13 5 1.05 1.75 KMDD0243 78.90 86.40 7.50 6.23 1.87 15 1.63 4.47 K2 including 78.90 81.60 2.70 2.24 1.91 20 1.11 3.80 including 81.60 82.90 1.30 1.08 2.78 18 1.31 4.94 including 82.90 84.00 1.10 0.91 0.58 10 0.91 2.05 including 84.00 86.40 2.40 1.99 1.92 10 2.71 6.08 KMDD0243 96.50 99.00 2.50 2.08 2.17 89 0.19 3.47 K2HW including 96.50 97.50 1.00 0.83 2.04 19 0.07 2.36 including 97.50 99.00 1.50 1.25 2.25 136 0.27 4.22 KMDD0252 67.40 68.00 0.60 0.42 1.47 4 0.25 1.89 KMDD0252 69.00 81.70 12.70 8.91 10.52 13 0.80 11.86 K1 including 69.00 70.25 1.25 0.88 5.69 7 0.52 6.55 including 70.25 71.20 0.95 0.67 6.31 12 1.39 8.52 including 71.20 72.00 0.80 0.56 2.49 6 0.11 2.73 including 72.00 72.50 0.50 0.35 0.23 6 0.65 1.27 including 72.50 72.80 0.30 0.21 0.11 3 0.16 0.38 including 72.80 74.50 1.70 1.19 0.11 3 0.30 0.59 including 74.50 75.50 1.00 0.70 55.03 26 1.04 56.88 including 75.50 76.00 0.50 0.35 0.54 4 0.26 0.98 including 76.00 77.10 1.10 0.77 0.01 6 0.34 0.59 including 77.10 77.70 0.60 0.42 22.92 34 3.19 28.07 including 77.70 78.50 0.80 0.56 0.15 8 1.35 2.25 including 78.50 80.40 1.90 1.33 0.07 1 0.02 0.12 including 80.40 81.70 1.30 0.91 37.54 51 2.02 41.15 KMDD0252 81.70 82.40 0.70 0.49 1.04 1 0.07 1.16 KMDD0252 90.20 90.60 0.40 0.28 1.03 3 0.23 1.40 KMDD0252 91.70 103.00 11.30 7.90 2.10 38 1.63 4.97 K2 including 91.70 92.50 0.80 0.56 0.35 28 2.18 3.92 including 92.50 93.00 0.50 0.35 0.10 7 0.55 1.00 including 93.00 94.00 1.00 0.70 0.09 14 1.06 1.83 including 94.00 94.70 0.70 0.49 17.50 74 3.32 23.31 including 94.70 95.50 0.80 0.56 1.51 48 0.81 3.26 including 95.50 96.80 1.30 0.91 5.11 99 0.15 6.47 including 96.80 97.50 0.70 0.49 1.49 92 3.23 7.37 including 97.50 98.00 0.50 0.35 0.19 6 0.31 0.73 including 98.00 99.32 1.32 0.92 0.17 5 0.23 0.57 including 99.32 100.30 0.98 0.69 0.60 15 0.46 1.45 including 100.30 101.50 1.20 0.84 0.50 47 6.04 10.07 including 101.50 102.00 0.50 0.35 0.41 9 0.69 1.55 including 102.00 103.00 1.00 0.70 0.51 17 1.41 2.81 KMDD0245 127.00 140.00 13.00 5.32 7.38 8 0.31 7.93 K1 including 127.00 127.57 0.57 0.23 19.27 12 0.20 19.71 including 127.57 128.81 1.24 0.51 28.03 42 2.13 31.69 including 128.81 129.12 0.31 0.13 12.45 4 0.07 12.60 including 129.12 130.50 1.38 0.56 16.31 8 0.14 16.61 including 130.50 131.94 1.44 0.59 2.58 6 0.05 2.73 including 131.94 133.00 1.06 0.43 1.25 3 0.24 1.64 including 133.00 134.85 1.85 0.76 0.55 2 0.02 0.60 including 134.85 135.80 0.95 0.39 9.17 3 0.05 9.29 including 135.80 137.00 1.20 0.49 0.32 1 0.01 0.35 including 137.00 138.05 1.05 0.43 0.46 1 0.01 0.48 including 138.05 139.00 0.95 0.39 5.20 2 0.01 5.24 including 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.41 3.22 8 0.63 4.26 KMDD0245 147.30 150.79 3.49 1.39 2.42 4 0.11 2.63 K2 including 147.30 148.00 0.70 0.28 4.89 10 0.13 5.20 including 148.00 149.00 1.00 0.40 2.58 6 0.12 2.82 including 149.00 150.79 1.79 0.71 1.36 1 0.10 1.52 KMDD0251 26.00 27.20 1.20 0.91 4.82 1 0.07 4.94 KMDD0251 87.64 92.77 5.13 3.49 7.26 10 1.22 9.20 K1 including 87.64 89.00 1.36 1.03 1.97 7 1.28 3.96 including 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.75 2.33 10 0.48 3.15 including 90.00 92.27 2.27 1.71 12.60 12 1.51 15.00 including 92.27 92.77 0.50 0.38 0.25 3 0.06 0.37 KMDD0251 96.44 104.00 7.56 5.43 1.94 16 1.75 4.73 K2 including 96.44 97.69 1.25 0.90 8.25 27 2.14 11.76 including 97.69 98.52 0.83 0.60 0.22 7 0.62 1.23 including 98.52 100.18 1.66 1.19 1.49 21 4.06 7.80 including 100.18 101.00 0.82 0.59 0.34 6 2.45 4.07 including 101.00 102.60 1.60 1.15 0.21 3 0.09 0.37 including 102.60 104.00 1.40 1.01 0.79 24 0.81 2.28 KMDD0253 49.00 49.50 0.50 0.34 2.71 5 0.21 3.07 KMDD0253 91.00 97.50 6.50 4.38 0.43 7 0.28 0.93 K1 including 91.00 92.00 1.00 0.67 0.53 2 0.02 0.58 including 92.00 92.50 0.50 0.34 0.31 2 0.02 0.37 including 92.50 93.25 0.75 0.51 0.07 2 0.02 0.12 including 93.25 94.10 0.85 0.57 0.76 17 1.14 2.65 including 94.10 95.00 0.90 0.61 0.06 4 0.12 0.28 including 95.00 96.50 1.50 1.01 0.03 3 0.04 0.13 including 96.50 97.50 1.00 0.67 1.34 18 0.64 2.50 KMDD0253 100.00 115.00 15.00 10.23 5.01 17 1.40 7.29 K2 including 100.00 100.60 0.60 0.41 1.62 3 0.03 1.70 including 100.60 101.40 0.80 0.55 3.46 12 0.51 4.36 including 101.40 102.20 0.80 0.55 3.20 12 0.38 3.91 including 102.20 103.00 0.80 0.55 0.08 2 0.02 0.13 including 103.00 104.00 1.00 0.68 1.38 8 0.11 1.63 including 104.00 104.90 0.90 0.61 3.01 2 0.03 3.08 including 104.90 105.50 0.60 0.41 0.40 17 0.68 1.61 including 105.50 106.10 0.60 0.41 3.88 11 0.37 4.57 including 106.10 106.70 0.60 0.41 0.46 11 0.96 2.02 including 106.70 107.30 0.60 0.41 0.28 60 3.95 6.87 including 107.30 108.10 0.80 0.55 4.12 9 0.46 4.91 including 108.10 109.40 1.30 0.89 17.90 34 2.63 22.22 including 109.40 110.40 1.00 0.68 3.57 23 2.56 7.66 including 110.40 111.00 0.60 0.41 12.70 18 3.69 18.42 including 111.00 111.70 0.70 0.48 2.39 21 3.35 7.64 including 111.70 113.00 1.30 0.89 11.70 30 2.82 16.26 including 113.00 114.00 1.00 0.68 2.38 8 1.07 4.07 including 114.00 115.00 1.00 0.68 4.60 16 0.88 6.10 KMDD0249 96.37 106.00 9.63 5.18 15.05 4 0.10 15.23 K1 including 96.37 96.72 0.35 0.19 24.60 11 0.26 25.12 including 96.72 97.50 0.78 0.42 0.27 1 0.01 0.29 including 97.50 98.47 0.97 0.52 71.30 4 0.14 71.56 including 98.47 99.62 1.15 0.62 45.30 11 0.15 45.64 including 99.62 101.50 1.88 1.01 0.69 2 0.03 0.76 including 101.50 102.49 0.99 0.53 9.05 2 0.04 9.13 including 102.49 103.76 1.27 0.68 2.16 2 0.03 2.23 including 103.76 104.81 1.05 0.56 0.40 2 0.15 0.64 including 104.81 106.00 1.19 0.64 1.19 3 0.19 1.50 KMDD0249 108.00 109.00 1.00 0.64 4.61 1 0.01 4.63 KMDD0249 113.20 123.00 9.80 6.25 2.52 18 0.42 3.34 K2 including 113.20 114.40 1.20 0.77 1.98 37 1.04 3.95 including 114.40 115.70 1.30 0.83 4.55 43 1.14 6.74 including 115.70 117.00 1.30 0.83 0.22 5 0.12 0.45 including 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.64 0.40 3 0.05 0.51 including 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.64 0.02 3 0.05 0.12 including 119.00 121.00 2.00 1.28 1.65 4 0.04 1.76 including 121.00 122.00 1.00 0.64 11.10 37 0.68 12.54 including 122.00 123.00 1.00 0.64 1.31 14 0.33 1.96 KMDD0255 85.80 96.20 10.40 7.99 7.41 37 2.97 12.26 K2 including 85.80 86.50 0.70 0.58 8.84 23 0.92 10.47 including 86.50 87.60 1.10 0.92 16.90 10 0.56 17.85 including 87.60 88.30 0.70 0.58 26.10 32 8.53 39.21 including 88.30 88.80 0.50 0.42 10.60 25 7.62 22.27 including 88.80 89.30 0.50 0.42 1.56 8 0.51 2.42 including 89.30 89.60 0.30 0.25 0.85 13 1.17 2.75 including 89.60 90.20 0.60 0.50 1.21 37 3.84 7.37 including 90.20 90.80 0.60 0.50 5.02 39 3.64 10.90 including 90.80 91.30 0.50 0.42 6.61 153 3.03 12.89 including 91.30 91.80 0.50 0.42 2.54 36 3.76 8.57 including 91.80 92.10 0.30 0.25 12.90 189 9.82 29.74 including 92.10 92.50 0.40 0.33 0.06 6 0.41 0.74 including 92.50 93.00 0.50 0.42 1.47 12 1.04 3.15 including 93.00 93.70 0.70 0.58 0.46 14 0.89 1.95 including 93.70 94.31 0.61 0.51 12.40 78 4.39 19.85 including 94.31 94.90 0.59 0.49 1.20 23 2.91 5.81 including 94.90 95.25 0.35 0.29 0.01 5 0.33 0.56 including 95.25 95.40 0.15 0.12 1.48 20 1.26 3.59 including 95.40 96.20 0.80 0.67 0.01 4 0.39 0.64 KMDD0255 98.00 99.10 1.10 0.92 1.34 93 7.58 13.73 KMDD0255 101.50 102.00 0.50 0.42 1.84 3 0.07 1.98 KMDD0255 102.00 103.00 1.00 0.83 1.34 2 0.03 1.41 KMDD0255 103.00 103.90 0.90 0.75 1.37 2 0.03 1.43 KMDD0255 113.70 114.80 1.10 0.92 2.38 18 1.52 4.86 K3 KMDD0254 79.00 99.40 20.40 13.22 3.10 6 0.55 3.99 K1 including 79.00 79.70 0.70 0.45 4.43 20 0.49 5.39 including 79.70 80.50 0.80 0.52 0.30 3 0.15 0.55 including 80.50 81.30 0.80 0.52 0.31 2 0.11 0.49 including 81.30 82.00 0.70 0.45 1.84 3 0.20 2.18 including 82.00 82.50 0.50 0.32 0.87 3 1.01 2.41 including 82.50 83.30 0.80 0.52 1.06 5 0.15 1.34 including 83.30 84.20 0.90 0.58 1.65 7 0.55 2.55 including 84.20 85.00 0.80 0.52 0.24 3 0.22 0.61 including 85.00 86.00 1.00 0.65 0.03 3 0.10 0.22 including 86.00 87.00 1.00 0.65 0.16 2 0.11 0.34 including 87.00 87.60 0.60 0.39 0.11 4 0.04 0.21 including 87.60 88.60 1.00 0.65 0.03 2 0.11 0.21 including 88.60 89.30 0.70 0.45 24.50 5 0.37 25.10 including 89.30 90.30 1.00 0.65 0.12 5 0.62 1.10 including 90.30 91.10 0.80 0.52 0.11 3 0.66 1.13 including 91.10 92.00 0.90 0.58 0.09 2 0.04 0.17 including 92.00 93.00 1.00 0.65 0.05 2 0.18 0.34 including 93.00 93.60 0.60 0.39 0.12 2 0.07 0.25 including 93.60 94.30 0.70 0.45 25.10 11 0.21 25.54 including 94.30 95.00 0.70 0.45 0.23 4 0.18 0.54 including 95.00 96.20 1.20 0.78 0.39 6 0.28 0.88 including 96.20 97.30 1.10 0.71 0.29 2 0.01 0.33 including 97.30 97.85 0.55 0.36 2.31 14 2.03 5.50 including 97.85 98.60 0.75 0.49 8.39 30 5.13 16.40 including 98.60 99.40 0.80 0.52 14.30 22 2.02 17.57 KMDD0254 108.20 118.50 10.30 6.73 2.61 27 1.31 4.89 K2 including 108.20 109.10 0.90 0.59 0.42 17 2.33 4.10 including 109.10 109.80 0.70 0.46 1.02 8 1.29 3.03 including 109.80 110.50 0.70 0.46 0.26 7 1.18 2.10 including 110.50 111.00 0.50 0.33 0.05 2 0.03 0.12 including 111.00 111.50 0.50 0.33 0.45 1 0.04 0.52 including 111.50 112.70 1.20 0.78 1.45 14 0.62 2.54 including 112.70 114.00 1.30 0.85 3.39 35 0.19 4.07 including 114.00 115.00 1.00 0.65 1.93 18 0.12 2.32 including 115.00 116.00 1.00 0.65 2.30 14 0.12 2.64 including 116.00 116.80 0.80 0.52 13.80 134 4.27 21.72 including 116.80 117.30 0.50 0.33 3.52 59 8.99 17.63 including 117.30 118.50 1.20 0.78 1.85 20 0.43 2.72 KMDD0256 64.70 68.90 4.20 3.32 4.19 10 2.08 7.42 K1 including 64.70 65.25 0.55 0.43 9.24 12 0.85 10.65 including 65.25 65.80 0.55 0.43 3.86 6 0.39 4.51 including 65.80 66.15 0.35 0.28 3.17 8 0.59 4.15 including 66.15 67.10 0.95 0.75 0.32 2 0.23 0.69 including 67.10 67.45 0.35 0.28 0.57 3 0.30 1.06 including 67.45 68.00 0.55 0.43 0.22 2 0.17 0.50 including 68.00 68.90 0.90 0.71 9.60 30 8.27 22.30 KMDD0256 77.30 81.70 4.40 3.57 7.99 30 1.71 10.90 K2 including 77.30 78.00 0.70 0.57 17.66 35 1.28 19.98 including 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.81 8.12 18 1.08 9.93 including 79.00 79.60 0.60 0.49 20.16 28 1.25 22.35 including 79.60 81.00 1.40 1.13 0.98 29 2.18 4.57 including 81.00 81.70 0.70 0.57 1.75 48 2.49 6.02 KMDD0256 98.70 101.40 2.70 2.19 3.85 58 0.98 5.98 K3 including 98.70 99.20 0.50 0.41 2.44 45 0.08 3.08 including 99.20 99.59 0.39 0.32 16.78 152 0.93 19.91 including 99.59 100.00 0.41 0.33 3.24 48 0.28 4.21 including 100.00 100.40 0.40 0.32 1.22 28 0.37 2.09 including 100.40 101.40 1.00 0.81 0.81 44 1.98 4.27 KMDD0258 76.25 93.20 16.95 11.72 2.09 7 0.48 2.89 K1 including 76.25 77.00 0.75 0.52 6.56 10 0.88 8.00 including 77.00 78.00 1.00 0.69 2.80 6 0.24 3.23 including 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.69 0.47 3 0.06 0.60 including 79.00 80.10 1.10 0.76 0.48 4 0.13 0.72 including 80.10 80.38 0.28 0.19 1.33 15 1.40 3.60 including 80.38 81.65 1.27 0.88 0.52 6 0.27 1.00 including 81.65 82.45 0.80 0.55 0.09 6 0.25 0.54 including 82.45 83.35 0.90 0.62 0.94 8 0.92 2.40 including 83.35 83.65 0.30 0.21 65.80 41 4.11 72.41 including 83.65 84.50 0.85 0.59 0.19 5 0.18 0.52 including 84.50 86.25 1.75 1.21 0.04 2 0.03 0.10 including 86.25 87.00 0.75 0.52 0.06 7 0.09 0.28 including 87.00 88.60 1.60 1.11 0.10 4 0.38 0.72 including 88.60 89.00 0.40 0.28 0.05 2 0.08 0.19 including 89.00 89.20 0.20 0.14 18.40 109 4.97 27.07 including 89.20 89.52 0.32 0.22 0.07 4 0.31 0.57 including 89.52 90.00 0.48 0.33 0.98 10 1.29 3.02 including 90.00 91.00 1.00 0.69 0.09 8 0.25 0.55 including 91.00 92.10 1.10 0.76 0.02 2 0.04 0.10 including 92.10 93.00 0.90 0.62 0.11 2 0.12 0.31 including 93.00 93.20 0.20 0.14 1.24 19 4.66 8.42 KMDD0257 99.86 110.48 10.62 5.56 12.96 4 0.16 13.23 K1 including 99.86 100.80 0.94 0.49 12.70 1 0.02 12.75 including 100.80 101.73 0.93 0.49 3.45 1 0.05 3.53 including 101.73 101.93 0.20 0.10 103.10 5 0.22 103.48 including 101.93 102.22 0.29 0.15 17.40 4 0.23 17.79 including 102.22 103.00 0.78 0.41 1.04 3 0.13 1.26 including 103.00 104.00 1.00 0.52 0.36 1 0.07 0.47 including 104.00 104.59 0.59 0.31 0.63 2 0.21 0.97 including 104.59 105.08 0.49 0.26 178.00 21 0.14 178.45 including 105.08 105.48 0.40 0.21 0.91 3 0.11 1.11 including 105.48 105.60 0.12 0.06 3.31 2 0.01 3.35 including 105.60 105.82 0.22 0.12 2.35 18 0.21 2.87 including 105.82 106.06 0.24 0.13 6.26 17 0.06 6.54 including 106.06 107.00 0.94 0.49 0.26 3 0.08 0.42 including 107.00 107.38 0.38 0.20 8.08 4 0.10 8.28 including 107.38 107.90 0.52 0.27 0.22 3 0.32 0.73 including 107.90 108.20 0.30 0.16 0.13 2 0.24 0.50 including 108.20 109.10 0.90 0.47 0.11 1 0.09 0.25 including 109.10 110.00 0.90 0.47 1.02 5 0.59 1.95 including 110.00 110.48 0.48 0.25 1.60 4 0.10 1.80 KMDD0257 112.00 117.70 5.70 3.19 9.00 8 0.28 9.50 KL including 112.00 112.60 0.60 0.34 8.29 2 0.05 8.39 including 112.60 113.00 0.40 0.22 0.75 5 0.62 1.74 including 113.00 114.00 1.00 0.56 1.11 6 0.15 1.40 including 114.00 114.87 0.87 0.49 1.00 11 0.21 1.44 including 114.87 115.65 0.78 0.44 9.63 18 0.68 10.85 including 115.65 116.40 0.75 0.42 7.16 6 0.14 7.44 including 116.40 117.00 0.60 0.34 2.43 3 0.09 2.59 including 117.00 117.70 0.70 0.39 42.40 8 0.41 43.10 KMDD0257 122.20 126.20 4.00 2.16 4.27 7 0.24 4.71 K2 including 122.20 123.00 0.80 0.43 5.78 3 0.08 5.94 including 123.00 123.70 0.70 0.38 13.20 7 0.14 13.49 including 123.70 124.70 1.00 0.54 0.90 11 0.53 1.82 including 124.70 125.70 1.00 0.54 1.90 8 0.24 2.35 including 125.70 126.20 0.50 0.27 0.83 3 0.05 0.94 KMDD0260 67.80 75.00 7.20 6.95 3.64 7 1.13 5.41 K1 including 67.80 68.05 0.25 0.24 4.97 17 4.33 11.63 including 68.05 69.00 0.95 0.92 0.26 3 0.14 0.51 including 69.00 70.00 1.00 0.97 0.03 1 0.03 0.09 including 70.00 71.12 1.12 1.08 2.61 4 0.17 2.91 including 71.12 71.80 0.68 0.66 0.16 4 0.20 0.50 including 71.80 72.45 0.65 0.63 13.46 7 3.67 19.02 including 72.45 72.75 0.30 0.29 3.33 32 3.83 9.42 including 72.75 73.30 0.55 0.53 0.06 3 0.15 0.32 including 73.30 73.55 0.25 0.24 1.05 12 4.64 8.12 including 73.55 75.00 1.45 1.40 8.03 10 1.23 9.99 KMDD0260 84.00 84.70 0.70 0.68 1.87 33 2.03 5.28 KMDD0260 89.80 99.50 9.70 7.24 7.31 23 1.24 9.43 K2 including 89.80 90.10 0.30 0.22 0.76 18 0.58 1.84 including 90.10 90.70 0.60 0.45 1.68 35 1.55 4.40 including 90.70 91.20 0.50 0.37 16.57 5 0.11 16.79 including 91.20 92.00 0.80 0.60 2.66 9 0.65 3.73 including 92.00 93.00 1.00 0.75 1.11 4 0.11 1.31 including 93.00 93.70 0.70 0.52 51.60 36 0.20 52.32 including 93.70 94.10 0.40 0.30 3.23 34 2.36 7.15 including 94.10 95.20 1.10 0.82 15.21 87 5.43 24.32 including 95.20 95.50 0.30 0.22 0.24 6 0.54 1.11 including 95.50 96.30 0.80 0.60 1.65 16 1.63 4.27 including 96.30 97.00 0.70 0.52 0.45 16 1.20 2.43 including 97.00 98.30 1.30 0.97 0.56 8 0.16 0.90 including 98.30 99.50 1.20 0.90 1.30 13 0.54 2.26 KMDD0260 111.20 115.25 4.05 3.02 3.06 29 0.42 4.02 K2HW including 111.20 112.40 1.20 0.90 0.86 8 0.58 1.81 including 112.40 113.00 0.60 0.45 3.23 116 1.11 6.22 including 113.00 114.00 1.00 0.75 3.07 34 0.19 3.74 including 114.00 115.25 1.25 0.93 5.09 3 0.13 5.32 KMDD0259 79.00 92.20 13.20 9.52 24.66 7 0.30 25.20 K1 including 79.00 79.30 0.30 0.22 155.10 12 0.33 155.73 including 79.30 79.70 0.40 0.29 32.40 9 0.30 32.95 including 79.70 80.85 1.15 0.83 15.70 3 0.07 15.85 including 80.85 81.65 0.80 0.58 75.30 6 0.16 75.61 including 81.65 83.00 1.35 0.97 1.52 3 0.06 1.65 including 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.72 0.41 2 0.05 0.51 including 84.00 84.70 0.70 0.51 0.64 4 0.30 1.14 including 84.70 85.25 0.55 0.40 17.00 8 0.60 17.99 including 85.25 86.45 1.20 0.87 0.31 3 0.08 0.46 including 86.45 86.80 0.35 0.25 4.63 3 0.04 4.73 including 86.80 87.80 1.00 0.72 162.60 18 0.11 162.98 including 87.80 89.00 1.20 0.87 0.82 5 0.25 1.25 including 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.72 0.39 3 0.25 0.80 including 90.00 90.60 0.60 0.43 12.60 34 1.40 15.09 including 90.60 91.00 0.40 0.29 2.40 8 0.34 3.00 including 91.00 92.20 1.20 0.87 0.84 7 0.98 2.38 KMDD0259 100.00 109.90 9.90 7.57 11.00 11 0.36 11.67 K2 including 100.00 100.80 0.80 0.61 5.64 12 0.14 5.99 including 100.80 101.50 0.70 0.54 37.50 17 1.09 39.33 including 101.50 102.20 0.70 0.54 1.39 4 0.12 1.61 including 102.20 102.80 0.60 0.46 30.30 4 0.07 30.46 including 102.80 103.30 0.50 0.38 0.14 2 0.07 0.26 including 103.30 104.60 1.30 0.99 0.13 3 0.06 0.25 including 104.60 104.80 0.20 0.15 1.37 8 0.69 2.49 including 104.80 105.30 0.50 0.38 0.09 2 0.17 0.37 including 105.30 105.50 0.20 0.15 6.68 3 0.74 7.82 including 105.50 106.00 0.50 0.38 0.21 2 0.31 0.69 including 106.00 107.30 1.30 0.99 33.10 5 0.56 33.99 including 107.30 108.20 0.90 0.69 6.67 17 0.45 7.54 including 108.20 108.85 0.65 0.50 10.90 72 1.19 13.50 including 108.85 109.90 1.05 0.80 0.87 5 0.06 1.01 KMDD0261 85.20 95.00 9.80 6.63 83.27 10 1.03 84.92 K1 including 85.20 85.90 0.70 0.47 32.80 6 0.65 33.84 including 85.90 86.50 0.60 0.41 202.00 5 0.31 202.52 including 86.50 87.35 0.85 0.57 212.50 18 0.65 213.67 including 87.35 88.20 0.85 0.57 467.00 16 0.29 467.62 including 88.20 89.20 1.00 0.68 85.00 5 0.23 85.41 including 89.20 90.74 1.54 1.04 1.83 12 1.29 3.89 including 90.74 91.20 0.46 0.31 0.45 5 0.94 1.91 including 91.20 92.00 0.80 0.54 0.88 21 3.53 6.39 including 92.00 92.90 0.90 0.61 0.77 15 2.73 5.02 including 92.90 93.40 0.50 0.34 0.53 1 0.05 0.61 including 93.40 93.80 0.40 0.27 0.61 2 0.07 0.74 including 93.80 94.20 0.40 0.27 6.98 2 0.04 7.06 including 94.20 95.00 0.80 0.54 1.99 3 0.77 3.17 KMDD0261 97.20 100.50 3.30 2.23 1.73 9 0.46 2.52 including 97.20 98.00 0.80 0.54 1.05 6 0.17 1.38 including 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.68 0.78 15 0.90 2.30 including 99.00 100.20 1.20 0.81 2.80 6 0.38 3.43 including 100.20 100.50 0.30 0.20 2.41 11 0.06 2.62 KMDD0261 105.00 108.20 3.20 2.18 1.58 3 0.82 2.84 KL including 105.00 106.00 1.00 0.68 2.25 4 1.61 4.70 including 106.00 107.00 1.00 0.68 0.89 2 0.33 1.40 including 107.00 108.20 1.20 0.82 1.59 3 0.58 2.48 KMDD0261 110.70 117.70 7.00 4.78 6.01 6 0.27 6.49 K2 including 110.70 112.00 1.30 0.89 0.87 4 0.17 1.17 including 112.00 113.00 1.00 0.68 32.50 8 0.93 33.99 including 113.00 114.40 1.40 0.96 0.23 1 0.12 0.42 including 114.40 115.20 0.80 0.55 0.79 7 0.31 1.33 including 115.20 116.80 1.60 1.09 2.84 11 0.18 3.24 KMDD0262 80.60 84.40 3.80 2.62 31.34 83 2.63 36.23 K1 including 80.60 81.30 0.70 0.48 118.20 345 2.94 126.55 including 81.30 81.90 0.60 0.41 1.85 15 1.07 3.62 including 81.90 82.80 0.90 0.62 28.51 65 3.61 34.65 including 82.80 83.40 0.60 0.41 0.41 2 0.51 1.19 including 83.40 84.40 1.00 0.69 9.34 6 3.76 15.03 KMDD0262 87.50 92.85 5.35 4.30 1.34 10 1.78 4.10 K2 including 87.50 87.95 0.45 0.36 0.53 4 1.01 2.08 including 87.95 88.40 0.45 0.36 2.76 4 2.10 5.94 including 88.40 89.00 0.60 0.48 1.45 10 1.04 3.12 including 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.80 1.20 12 0.83 2.57 including 90.00 91.00 1.00 0.80 0.49 11 1.22 2.44 including 91.00 91.60 0.60 0.48 0.79 13 1.07 2.53 including 91.60 92.85 1.25 1.00 2.11 11 3.83 7.96 KMDD0262 123.20 126.00 2.80 2.25 0.40 14 1.48 2.77 K2HW including 123.20 124.50 1.30 1.04 0.64 23 2.55 4.71 including 124.50 125.00 0.50 0.40 0.17 4 0.35 0.75 including 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.80 0.20 6 0.66 1.25

(1) Gold Equivalent in Table 1 uses copper price of US$3.05/lb; silver price of US$16.05/oz and gold price of US$1,400/oz.

Table 2 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Collar Locations for Kora Diamond Drilling

Hole_id Collar location Collar orientation EOH depth (m) Lode Local north Local East RL Dip Local azimuth KMDD0229 58534 29852 1216 -10.7 216.6 179.9 Kora North KMDD0231A 58529 29853 1215 -37.9 216.7 288.0 Kora North KMDD0233 58995 29921 1164 -5.6 280.4 155.8 Kora North KMDD0235 58530 29853 1214 -54.30 223.05 234.80 Kora North KMDD0237 58996 29921 1164 -0.9 301.4 161.6 Kora North KMDD0239 58691 29856 1212 -33.5 271.4 157.9 Kora North KMDD0241 58693 29855 1215 32.8 299.8 125.7 Kora North KMDD0242 58771 29871 1254 42.3 315.5 144.3 Kora North KMDD0243 58692 29855 1215 39.38 279.84 112.10 Kora North KMDD0244 58771 29869 1253 27.6 296.4 106.5 Kora North KMDD0245 59020 29906 1233 25.10 212.80 180.80 Kora North KMDD0246 58771 29869 1254 42.3 295.6 143.7 Kora North KMDD0247 58692 29855 1215 34.96 259.74 100.80 Kora North KMDD0248 58771 29869 1256 56.4 293.7 146.4 Kora North KMDD0249 59020 29906 1234 29.62 221.98 143.30 Kora North KMDD0250 58769 29869 1254 38.7 273.9 121.0 Kora North KMDD0251 58691 29855 1215 27.08 230.22 130.10 Kora North KMDD0252 58769 29869 1255 49.74 274.65 130.00 Kora North KMDD0253 58533 29852 1218 32.45 312.61 128.40 Kora North KMDD0254 58769 29869 1255 57.43 275.79 155.60 Kora North KMDD0255 58534 29852 1217 25.31 300.92 124.10 Kora North KMDD0256 58768 29869 1254 42.05 253.98 123.80 Kora North KMDD0257 59021 29906 1234 41.11 225.35 138.70 Kora North KMDD0258 58767 29869 1255 50.88 252.99 100.80 Kora North KMDD0259 59020 29906 1234 34.84 232.37 129.30 Kora North KMDD0260 58766 29868 1254 38.58 238.82 123.20 Kora North KMDD0261 59021 29906 1234 43.74 238.30 120.10 Kora North KMDD0262 58766 29868 1255 49.21 239.93 132.60 Kora North

Table 3 – Global Kora Mineral Resource (Effective Date April 2, 2020)

Tonnes Gold Silver Copper AuEq mt g/t moz g/t moz % kt g/t moz Measured 0.66 13.34 0.28 11.6 0.25 0.51 3.4 14.14 0.3 Indicated 2.47 8.44 0.67 16.3 1.29 0.63 15.6 9.46 0.8 Total M&I 3.13 9.47 0.95 15.3 1.54 0.61 19 10.45 1.1 Inferred 12.67 7.32 2.98 19.9 8.11 1.1 139.4 9.01 3.7

Mineral Resource Estimate is included in a technical report titled, “Revised Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Expansion of the Kainantu Mine to Treat 1 Mtpa from the Kora Gold Deposit, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea” with an effective date of April 2, 2020.

The Independent and Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate is Simon Tear, P.Geo. of H & S Consultants Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Resources were compiled at 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and 10 g/t gold cut-off grades.

Density (t/m 3 ) is on a per zone basis, K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m 3 ; K2: 2.93 t/m 3 ; Waste: 2.8 t/m 3

) is on a per zone basis, K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m ; K2: 2.93 t/m ; Waste: 2.8 t/m Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.

Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.

Calculations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t)

Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + ((0.923 x Cu%)*1.38)+ (0.77 x Ag g/t*0.0115). Gold price US$1,400/oz; Silver US$16.05/oz; Copper US$3.05/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 92.3% for copper and 77% for silver.

Key Assumptions and Parameters – Kora Deposit

The Kora Deposit comprises two parallel, steeply west dipping, north-south striking quartz-sulphide vein systems, K1 and K2, within an encompassing dilatant structural zone hosted by phyllite. An additional structure, the Kora Link, has also been defined between K1 and K2. There are five Kora Link structures identified, of which three are included in the resource estimate.

The current resource estimate area covers an area of approximately 1,250 metres along strike by 1,050 to 1,150 metres vertically (see Figure 1), representing ~75% of the drill target area. K92 plans to continue to drill the area not yet drilled. The resource estimate includes results from 266 diamond drill holes in addition to face samples taken from horizontal development and from cut and fill faces along the K1 and K2 veins.

Underground drilling consists of diamond core for a range of core sizes depending on the length of hole and expected ground conditions. Sampling is sawn half core under geological control and generally ranges between 0.5 m to 1.0 m. Underground face sampling is completed for every fired round and is to industry standard. QAQC data indicated no significant issues with the sampling or the accuracy of the on-site analysis. Current core recovery of the mineral zone is +95%, with initial drilling around the 90% mark.

Geological logging is consistent and is based on a full set of logging codes covering lithology, alteration, and mineralization.

The geological interpretation of the vein systems is represented as 3D wireframe solids snapped to a combination of diamond drillhole data and underground face sampling (see Figure 1). Definition of the wireframes is based on identified gold mineralization in drill core nominally at a 0.1-0.2g/t Au gold-off in conjunction with geological control/sense and current mining widths.

The wireframes were used to extract 1-metre composites (minimum of 0.5m) from the drillhole and sampling database for gold, copper and silver. A gold top cut of 1,000 g/t was applied to K2 composites and a 150 g/t top cut for the Kora Link #2. No top cuts were applied to silver or copper. Variography was generally poor, as would likely be expected, although K1 indicated better along strike grade continuity.

Grade interpolation of the composite data was completed using Ordinary Kriging with a block size of 1 m by 5 m by 5 m. A larger block size check model indicated no evidence of over-smoothing of gold grade with the smaller block size.

Default average density values have been applied to the different lodes. The defaults are based on limited core measurements using the Archimedes Method (weight in air/weight in water). Density (t/m3) is on a per zone basis, with K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m3; K2: 2.93 t/m3; Waste: 2.8 t/m3.

A three-pass search strategy was applied to the grade interpolation. Search ellipse parameters are listed below. Search ellipse orientations generally reflected the subtle changes in dip and strike of the vein systems, with up to 8 search domains used for each lode.

Qualified Person

K92 Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager, Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora deposit at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

Figure 1 - K1 Vein Long Section

Figure 2 – K2 Vein Long Section

Figure 3 – Kora-Irumafimpa Mine Section

Figure 4 – KMDD0261 Core Photograph, 85.20 – 90.74m; overall intersection downhole interval returned 9.80 m at 83.27 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 1.03% Cu (84.92 g/t AuEq, 6.63 m true width) at the K1 Vein.

