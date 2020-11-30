BacTech Environmental Creates Advisory Committee for Ecuador Gold Project

Toronto, November 30, 2020 - BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech" or the "Company") (CSE:BAC), (CNSX:BAC.CN), (OTC:BCCEF) today announced that it has created an Advisory Committee for its proposed gold bioleach project near Ponce Enriquez, Ecuador. BacTech is an environmental metal company focusing on processing high arsenic/gold concentrates using bioleaching.

Mr. Stevie Gamboa has agreed to become the first member of the committee. Mr. Gamboa is a lawyer with 20 years of working in the Strategic Sectors (mining, oil, and energy) in Ecuador. He is the former CEO of the National Mining Company of Ecuador and a member of the Board of the Mining Regulation and Control Agency. He is the Coordinator of the Industry Group in the EITI-ECUADOR initiative and Director of the digital portal elmonominero.com. He is a member of the Iberoamerican Association of Energy Law ASIDE and is part of the Environmental Committee of the Chamber of Mining of Ecuador. Presently practicing law, he has been an advisor to the Ministries of Strategic Sectors and Mining and has represented the Ecuadorian mining sector in different international events. He currently directs the Natural Resources Unit at GSG Consulting. He also has certifications in compliance, human rights, and territorial relations in the energy and mining sectors.

"I have known Stevie for several years, since his days representing Ecuador at PDAC here in Toronto. He is well known in the Ponce Enriquez area having provided legal advice for various groups there over the years. Having a familiar face in the local community will be very helpful to us as we move through the process of establishing our project. Additional members will be added once we have had a chance to identify suitable candidates, " said Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech.

ABOUT BACTECH

BacTech is promoting the use of its proprietary bioleach processing technology to treat historic arsenopyrite concentrates and tailings produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador. The Company is also awaiting the reduction in government imposed Covid restrictions in Colombia where BacTech will investigate a gold/platinum tailings project.

