Hylands International Announces Management Change

BEIJING, Dec. 08, 2020 - Hylands International Holdings Inc. (TSXV: HIH; “Hylands” or the “Company”) announced today that Ms. Weishan (Vicky) Gao has resigned as the Corporate Secretary of the Company to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Hang Peng, the Chairman of the Company, will serve as Corporate Secretary in an interim role until a full-time replacement is appointed. Ms. Gao has agreed to assist the Company for a transitional period. Ms. Gao has served as Corporate Secretary of the Company since June 2014 and the Company wishes to thank her for her service during this time.
About Hylands International
Hylands International Holdings Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haijin International Group Limited, owns 95% of Xinjiang Yongkun Mining Co., Ltd (“Yongkun”). Yongkun's principal activities are the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral property interests in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including Yongkun's Suyekebei (Suyeke North) nickel property located in Tuoli County, Tacheng Area, Xinjiang- Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC.
For additional information please contact:
Hang Peng, Chairman Tel: 416-361-0737 E-mail: contactus@hylandshih.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!