Hylands International Announces Management Change

BEIJING, Dec. 08, 2020 - Hylands International Holdings Inc. (TSXV: HIH; “Hylands” or the “Company”) announced today that Ms. Weishan (Vicky) Gao has resigned as the Corporate Secretary of the Company to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Hang Peng, the Chairman of the Company, will serve as Corporate Secretary in an interim role until a full-time replacement is appointed. Ms. Gao has agreed to assist the Company for a transitional period. Ms. Gao has served as Corporate Secretary of the Company since June 2014 and the Company wishes to thank her for her service during this time.

About Hylands International

Hylands International Holdings Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haijin International Group Limited, owns 95% of Xinjiang Yongkun Mining Co., Ltd (“Yongkun”). Yongkun's principal activities are the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral property interests in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including Yongkun's Suyekebei (Suyeke North) nickel property located in Tuoli County, Tacheng Area, Xinjiang- Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC.

