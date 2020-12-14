Rumble Resources Ltd: Significant Copper and Lead Discovered at Braeside Project

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to provide an update on its drilling activities on the Braeside project located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. In the maiden drill program at the Camel Hump Prospect Rumble discovered wide zones (up to 40m wide) of near surface copper interpreted to be VMS mineralisation. At the Barker Well Prospect Rumble has discovered three Pb breccia pipes with high grade Pb mineralisation. Both prospects are open in all directions with assays pending.Braeside Project - Discovery of Significant Copper and Lead MineralisationFive target/prospects were tested by the current RC drilling program at the Braeside Project. All prospects returned strong base metal mineralisation, however, at the Camel Hump and Barker Well Prospects very significant copper and lead mineralisation has been discovered.- Five (5) targets/prospects tested with shallow RC drilling- Eighty-one (81) RC drill holes for aggregate of 3710m- Assay results received for 39 holes (reported in this announcement)- 42 drill holes at Barker Well and Camel Hump Prospects - Assays Pending- Rumble has EIS (state government) co-funding to $150,000 for this drill program.Camel Hump Cu Prospect - Discovery of wide zones of shallow copper mineralisationThe maiden RC drill program (eight drill holes) at the Camel Hump Prospect has been completed with very significant (visual) oxide copper mineralisation discovered in six (6) shallow RC drill holes with assays pending. Note: These are the first drill holes into the target region with no previous historic drilling.Stringer style malachite, azurite, chalcocite and native copper observed over widths up to 40m (drill hole length intersection) are associated with intermediate volcaniclastics (siltstone) within andesite. At the base of the siltstone is manganiferous silic altered (sulphidic if fresh) black shale. Structural observations have indicated the copper mineralised volcaniclastic zone pre-dates foliation. Foliation and shearing are at a higher angle to the dip of copper mineralisation and lithology.The style of mineralisation is considered volcanogenic and likely represents stringer copper sulphide zoning associated with VMS (volcanogenic hosted massive sulphide) type systems.Barker Well Prospect - Discovery of Pb breccia pipesRumble has discovered three (3) Pb breccia pipes defined over 750m which are completely open along strike and at depth by shallow RC Drilling.The breccias pipes have formed at surface and are composed of massive galena with sphalerite within silica - chlorite - pyrite alteration zones with strong pervasive galena - pyrite - sphalerite haloes. The host rocks are andesitic basalts and volcaniclastics.First assay results for nineteen (19) RC shallow drill holes included:o 6m @ 7.58% Pb, 7.7 g/t Ag from 25m (BRRC141)o 3m @ 6.07% Pb, 6.4 g/t Ag from 15m (BRRC142)o 3m @ 14.23% Pb, 1% Zn, 9.3 g/t Ag from 30m (BRRC155)Within the Pb mineralised intersections, high-grade metre intersections include 22.3%, 18.3%, 17.1% and 15.5% Pb.Assays for a further thirty-three (33) RC drill holes are pending.Other prospects that returned strong base metal mineralisation include:Lightning Ridgeo 3m @ 4.81% Pb, 25.6 g/t Ag from 29m (BRRC129)o 2m @ 4.7% Pb, 15.7 g/t Ag from 28m (BRRC130)Gossan Easto 2m @ 3.08% Pb, 1.56% Zn, 6.2 g/t Ag from 22m (BRRC132)o 3m @ 3.16% Pb, 0.49% Zn, 4.3 g/t Ag from 23m (BRRC134)Zinc RidgeFlat zones of sauconite (Zn smectite) anomalism within fresh intermediate tuffs highlights potential for non-sulphide Zn mineralisation with intersections including:o 8m @ 0.8% Zn from surface (BRRC118)o 5m @ 0.8% Zn from surface (BRRC119)o 6m @ 1.0% Zn from 5m (BRRC120)o 8m @ 0.85% Zn from surface (BRRC122)E45/4368 -Braeside Project (renamed, formally Barramine Project)Rumble and the vendor have agreed that Rumble has now earned its 70% legal and beneficial title to the asset E45/4368 (excluding the Fe/Mn Rights). This project was previously named the Barramine Project but will now form part of the Braeside Project. E45/4368 hosts the Camel Hump Prospect.To view figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UV1437QL





