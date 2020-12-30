Gratomic Continues to Reach Out to Graphene Partners Around the World

TORONTO, December 30, 2020 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(FRANKFURT:CB82)(WKN:A143MR)(OTCQB:CBULF) continues to reach out to graphene partners around the world as its value-add focus. The Company will continue to send graphite products to various potential graphene partners for evaluation and potential strategic alliances/joint ventures.

Perpetuus Carbon Technologies has received significant investment from Gratomic in the research and development of graphenes as a nanofiller material in tires, energy storage, polymers, and carbon fibers. In its early stages, the results were staggering as presented in the Company's latest Corporate Presentation released on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Gratomic has also worked extensively on graphene enhanced concrete fillers and graphite additive solutions into brick moulds. The research on this is continuous and is now finding its way into pilot testing at Aukam. The expected result Gratomic seeks to achieve from this additive to brick and concrete solutions, is to create a superior concrete product that could potentially outlast its existing counterparts in the market.

The Company endeavors to advance its Aukam graphite asset and has been focusing most of its resources on completing construction on the Aukam Processing Plant, while the development of its graphene related activities continues at a more moderate pace.

Arno Brand, President & CEO said, "We believe the leading strategy for success in the graphene space is to partner with the most successful graphene producers in different applications, as they would have already perfected their processes in these areas. All successful companies must have a strategic and focused plan for growth, this is no different for Gratomic. Our world class, versatile team has conscientiously planned every step and phase of the growth process in order to optimize value for shareholders over the life of the project."

"Graphene will be a game-changing, advanced material and Gratomic has been focusing on the best graphite predecessor grade for this application," commented Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing & Sales.

About Gratomic Inc.

Established in 2014, Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on low-cost mine to market commercialization of carbon-neutral, Eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite and is set to become a key player in EV and Renewable Resource supply chains. Gratomic Inc. is a leader among peers, anticipating full operational capabilities in early 2021 and aiming to transition to an open pit operation by Q4 of 2021.

Gratomic is in the process of solidifying its development plans for micronization and spheronization of its clean Aukam graphite. This significant milestone is a small, additional step in the Company's existing Eco-friendly processing cycle and will allow its naturally high purity graphite to meet ideal North American battery grade standards for use in Li-ion battery anodes.

The Company promises to deliver mine-to-market traceability and guaranteed quality control. This will be accomplished by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project. The tracking will begin at Aukam and will be verified at every stage during transport.

Two off-take purchase agreements are currently held for lump-vein graphite sourced from Gratomic's Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia, Africa. Fulfillment of the contracts is slated to begin in 2021. The agreements exist with TODAQ and Phu Sumika.

TODAQ is an innovative tech company and will partner with Gratomic on its mine-to-market commodity tracking.

Phu Sumika is a large global graphite supplier to battery and lubrication companies.

Gratomic Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

