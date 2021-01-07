Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 - Barrick will release its 2020 Q4 and full year results on Thursday, February 18, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.



The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 and full year 2020 on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Release of Q4 preliminary production, sales and cost information

January 14, 07:00 EST / 12:00 UTC



Q4 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Q4 Results release

February 18, 06:00 EST / 11:00 UTC

Q4 Results webinar

February 18, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC

Conference call linked to webinar

February 18, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC

US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610

UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791

International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 5785.

The Q4 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre

Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access

+1 416 307 5105

Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com