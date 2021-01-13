Reyna Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

Jan 13, 2021 – TheNewswire - Vancouver and Hong Kong - Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV); (OTC:RSNVF); (FRA:4ZC) announces the grant of incentive stock options for the purchase of an aggregate of 502,400 common shares to consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at $1.03 per share and expire five years from the date of grant or as per service agreement with consultant.
About Reyna Silver Corp.
Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of Mexican silver assets. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.
Additional details on Reyna’s properties are available at www.reynasilver.com.
