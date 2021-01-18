Durango Resources Inc. Welcomes Joanna Cameron to its Board of Directors

Vancouver, January 18, 2021 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the “Company” or “Durango”) is pleased to announce the appointment of M. Joanna Cameron to its board of directors.

Ms. Cameron is Associate Counsel at DuMoulin Black LLP and has 24 years’ experience as a lawyer, providing corporate, governance, securities and corporate advice to clients. Prior to joining DuMoulin Black, she was the Vice President Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of NexGen Energy Ltd., a development stage uranium company listed on the TSX and NYSE American. Prior to that role, Ms. Cameron was also previously a law partner at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, Lawson Lundell LLP and BHT LLP (now Norton Rose LLP). Ms. Cameron obtained her Bachelor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan, a Bachelor of Arts, Honors from Queen’s University and is now an EMBA candidate (2022) at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. Ms. Cameron was named in the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory (Mining) for 2015 and 2016, achieved the Martindale Hubbell, BV Distinguished rating, named in Best Lawyers in Canada (2013 to 2016, 2020 and 2021) for Mining, Corporate and Securities law and was a finalist in the Lexpert “Top 40 Under 40” (2009). In 2017, Ms. Cameron was a Finalist in the Western Canadian General Counsel Awards (Deal Making category) and is currently a director of District Metals Corp. (TSXV:DMX).

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango, stated, “Our team is thrilled to have a woman of Joanna Cameron’s calibre joining the board of Durango Resources. She is a very experienced and well-respected corporate lawyer with years of experience in mining. We are certain that her presence on our board will strengthen the company as we accelerate our exploration efforts at Windfall Lake.”

Durango granted Ms. Cameron an option to acquire 200,000 common shares of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The options expire five years from the date of grant and vest immediately.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

