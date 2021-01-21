Gold Bull Appoints Mike Cowin as Director

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2021 -



Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) ("Gold Bull" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Mike Cowin to the Company's Board of Directors.

Gold Bull Chairman, Craig Parry commented:

As Gold Bull continues on its path of building a major US focussed gold company, we are fortunate to have someone of Mike's caliber join our board. Mike's broad business and finance background adds additional depth to our Board and team and will benefit the Company and our shareholders as we continue to grow.

Mr. Cowin is the Principal of Corom Funds Management, an entity managing family office investments. He is also Chairman of Domino's Pizza Japan Inc. and a Director of Apache Industrial Services, Queens Road Capital, CTE Investments, Rockmaster Resources Corp. and Walcott Resources Ltd. Previously he was a director of Bridgeclimb Limited, one of Australia's leading tourist attractions. Michael Cowin has over 25 years investment experience in the wholesale funds management sector in Australia. From 2007 to 2018, he was an equity partner and Director of Northcape Capital, a boutique investment fund based in Australia which manages over A$10 billion. He was the portfolio manager for the Emerging Companies Fund at Northcape Capital. Prior to Northcape Capital, Michael Cowin was a senior portfolio manager at AMP from 2004-2007 where he ran the AMP Small Companies Fund. From 2003-2004, he managed the UBS Emerging Growth Fund. From 1999 - 2003 he was a senior industrials analyst and head of research at UBS Asset Management. He also worked at BZW, ABN Amro and Proctor & Gamble earlier in his career.

Mr. Cowin has an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management and Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from the University of New South Wales.

About Gold Bull Resources Corp.

Gold Bull Resources Corp. is a gold focused mineral exploration company that strives to generate and advance high-reward project acquisitions in regions with proven mineral wealth. Gold Bull's mission is to grow into a US focussed mid-tier gold development Company. The company's exploration hub is based in Nevada, USA, a top-tier mineral district that contain significant historical production, existing mining infrastructure and an established mining culture.

Gold Bull is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of exploration and acquisition success. Gold Bull's objective is to generate stakeholder value and superior investment returns through the discovery and responsible development of mineral resources.

Cherie Leeden

President and CEO, Gold Bull Resources Corp.

For further information regarding Gold Bull Resources Corp., please visit our website at www.goldbull.ca or email admin@goldbull.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Gold Bull believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.