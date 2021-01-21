Frontier Lithium Announces Phase IX Diamond Drill program on the PAK Lithium Project and update

SUDBURY, ON, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (US OTC: LITOF) (FSE: HL2) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a planned Phase IX diamond drill program on the PAK Lithium Project, located in the Red Lake area of northwestern Ontario. The imminent 3,000 metre diamond drill program ("the Program") is driven by recommendations from a Pre-Economic Assessment (PEA) report that is currently underway. The 15-hole Program is designed to primarily upgrade the 12.2 MT of Inferred Resource on the Spark Deposit to Indicated and Measured categories as well as to step out on the known resource for potential expansion. The PAK Lithium Project contains Ontario's highest grade and largest lithium resource which is located in an emerging premium lithium mineral district referred to as the "Electric Avenue" that is located in the Great Lakes region of northern Ontario.

The drill program's secondary purpose is to collect essential data to finalize geo-technical and geo-mechanical parameters required for further PAK Lithium Project feasibility to assess the viability of a vertically integrated lithium mining and chemicals business.

The Program will commence in early February 2021 whereby a minimum of 3,000 metres will be drilled over an estimated 15 diamond drill holes. Drilling operations will cease during spring break-up and recommence in May 2021.

"Since the Spark deposit has a large surface exposure, broad mineralized zones and remains open in all directions we are confident that Spark could surpass the 9.2M tonne Measured and Indicated Resource of the PAK deposit" stated Garth Drever, VP Exploration.

Trevor Walker, the Company's President and CEO stated: "The Frontier Lithium team is proud to have worked relentlessly since the discovery of our PAK Lithium deposit in 2013. 2020 was a transformational year for Frontier despite recent depressed market conditions for the lithium industry. We have advanced and de-risked the project on multiple fronts; exploration leading to new discoveries, starting development stage engineering work, early results from our applied research and development work, and enhancements on our corporate development."

2020 SUMMARY

Exploration

Spark Deposit- Frontier expands its PAK Lithium project with a Maiden Resource Estimate for the Spark Pegmatite including 3.2 MT in Indicated and 12.2 MT in the Inferred categories; Frontier Lithium awarded 2019 Bernie Schneiders Discovery of the Year from the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA) for the Spark Discovery. Pennock showing - Electric Avenue target 25 km from the PAK and Spark deposits, confirmed by channel sampling 16 m of 2% Li 2 O; Bolt - Frontier discovers a new spodumene-bearing pegmatite "Bolt" between the PAK and Spark deposits with initial channel sampling that has resulted in 1.5% Li2O over 36.4m;

Mine development work

The Company initiated a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") study to demonstrate the Project's full potential by leveraging its high quality, low impurity resource to produce premium spodumene concentrates and to introduce Frontier as a future fully-integrated, lithium hydroxide supplier to the emerging electric vehicle and lithium battery market. Initiated a preliminary engineering study, application for permits for a possible demonstration scale concentrator plant.

Lithium Products test work

Spodumene Concentrate - Frontier Lithium has successfully produced rare 7.2% Li 2 O "Technical Grade" Spodumene Concentrate samples with "Life of Mine" sample from PAK. Samples have been qualified by global industrial premium glass makers. Lithium Hydroxide (LiOH) - Frontier has successfully produced Lithium Hydroxide at the bench-scale from the PAK Lithium Project.

Corporate Development

The company has added, Steve J.J. Letwin, an industry veteran to its board of directors.

OBJECTIVES FOR 2021

In 2021, the focus will be to advance feasibility studies on the PAK Lithium Project on a fully integrated concept for mine, mill and chemical plant. Concurrently, diamond drilling, mini-piloting of chemicals test work and demonstration concentrator decision will be made in the year. More specific objectives are as follows:

Announce PEA results in February and report in March.





Conduct diamond drilling with minimum of 3,000 metres of diamond drilling winter/spring to upgrade Spark Deposit also targeting a possible increase in size.





Based on positive PEA scenario and lithium chemicals mini-pilot plant operations results, initiate Preliminary Feasibility Study of fully integrated operations.





Continue discussions with strategic partners and key players of the lithium market, including users of premium concentrates and chemicals.





Complete permitting process for Advanced Exploration sample, conclude engineering study and make construction decision for demonstration scale concentrator at the PAK Lithium Project.





To remain an exemplary ESG positive project with specific focus of the First Nations peoples in the project area by increasing their involvement with further development of the Project.

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium is a Sudbury based, publicly listed, junior mining company with the largest land position in an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Great Lakes region of northern Ontario. The company maintains 100% interest in the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of the North America's highest-grade, large tonnage hard-rock lithium resource in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The Project has significant upside exploration potential. Frontier is a pre-production business that has recently commenced a Preliminary Economic Assessment study targeting the manufacturing of battery quality lithium hydroxide in the Great Lakes Region to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership approximately 30% of the Company.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project encompasses 26,774 hectares at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, which is the largest land package hosting lithium bearing pegmatites in Ontario. The Project covers 65 km of the Avenue length and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013 the company has delineated two premium spodumene bearing lithium deposits located 2.3 km from each other at the southwestern end of the project. Recently, Frontier confirmed the presence of spodumene with the Bolt pegmatite, between PAK and Spark deposits and the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30 km along the Project. Frontier's premier Great Lakes location is advantaged by favorable geology, proven metallurgy with access to intermodal hubs, infrastructure, power, and mining along with downstream lithium processing expertise and auto OEM's.



The PAK deposit has a mineral reserve in the proven and probable categories of 5.77 MT averaging 2.06% Li 2 O and hosts a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 ). The Spark Deposit has a mineral resource estimate of 3.2 MT averaging 1.59% Li 2 O (indicated) and 12.2 MT averaging 1.36% Li 2 O (inferred), as per the NI 43-101 Technical Report, "PAK prefeasibility study, Spark resource estimation" by WSP Canada Inc. and Nordmin Engineering Ltd., updated on March 23, 2020. The Company is finalizing a Preliminary Economic Assessment study for a fully integrated project producing lithium chemicals from the PAK Lithium Project.

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings what are available at sedar.com

