Drilling at the Lakanfla Gold Project Intersects Karst Formations, Western Mali

DIDCOT, January 27, 2021 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSXV:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) announces the completion of the stage-1 Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling programme and associated passive seismic surveys at its Lakanfla gold project ("Lakanfla" or the "Project") located in western Mali. Exploration activities at Lakanfla are being funded by Marvel Gold Limited (ASX: MVL) ("Marvel") under its joint venture ("JV") with Altus.

Highlights:

Completion of 3,800m RC drilling programme at Lakanfla gold project in western Mali

Results confirm significant karst-style system along 6km margin of granite intrusion

Widespread low-grade gold mineralisation and unconsolidated karst material intersected

Granite margin target zone has yet to be systematically intersected

Historic drilling into granite intersected 44m at 1.3 g/t Au and 72m at 1.0 g/t Au (intersections are down-the-hole and not true widths)

Licence-wide soil geochemistry programme has defined several new potential drill targets

Marvel has earned a 33% interest in the Project and commenced JV stage-2, to earn an aggregate 51% of the Project

Altus holds a 2.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") gold production royalty on Lakanfla

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"The drilling programme and seismic surveys at the Lakanfla project in western Mali have successfully proven the existence of a karst style system. While a potential supergene enriched blanket has not yet been intersected, the presence of significant low-grade gold intercepts as well as unconsolidated material at depth, are encouraging and provide a valuable framework for future drill targeting around the combined 6km long margin of the granite intrusion. Historic drilling undertaken by previous operators directly into the granite reportedly intersected 44m at 1.3 g/t Au and 72m at 1.0g/t Au (intersections are down-the-hole and not true widths).

"Soil geochemistry completed in tandem with the drilling programme has defined a number of highly encouraging targets, with peak values of 39.1 g/t Au and 4.2 g/t Au in soils. The first of these samples were located in a new area in the north of the Lakanfla licence, approximately 4km from the former (karst-style) open pits of the Sadiola gold mine. These targets do not appear to have any associated artisanal workings and as such represent new targets.

"Our ASX-listed JV partner Marvel Gold has now completed the stage-1 commitments of the JV, and has earned a 33% interest in Lakanfla. Marvel has already commenced stage-2 of the JV at Lakanfla.

"We look forward to updating shareholders on the next stage of exploration at Lakanfla".

Lakanfla Drill Results and Exploration Strategy

The JV stage-1 drilling programme and passive seismic surveys have successfully proven the existence of a karst system, helped to define the likely size and shape of the karst system and returned multiple intersections of anomalous gold (see Table 1). A three-dimensional structural interpretation has been created based on the passive seismic survey data as shown in Figure 4. This interpretation will be used to guide follow up drilling to better target the 'shoulders' of the central granodiorite body, which may host a supergene blanket of enriched gold mineralisation.

Table 1: Summary of drilling and key intersects

HoleID Location End of Hole

Depth Depth

From Depth

To Width

(m) Grade Au g/t 20LKFRC001 Target Area 1 92 No Significant Intercept 20LKFRC001A Target Area 1 240 No Significant Intercept 20LKFRC002 Target Area 1 239 No Significant Intercept 20LKFRC003 Target Area 1 228 No Significant Intercept 20LKFRC004 Target Area 1 200 No Significant Intercept 20LKFRC005 Target Area 2 210 No Significant Intercept 20LKFRC006 Target Area 2 127 102 105 3 0.423 20LKFRC007 Target Area 3 190 No Significant Intercept 20LKFRC008 Target Area 4 127 No Significant Intercept 20LKFRC008A Target Area 4 200 No Significant Intercept 20LKFRC009 Target Area 4 174 3 8 5 0.110 20LKFRC010 Target Area 4 138 27 34 7 0.350 20LKFRC011 Target Area 4 198 10 13 3 0.412 20LKFRC012 Target Area 4 210 No Significant Intercept 20LKFRC013 Target Area 1 204 No Significant Intercept 20LKFRC014 Target Area 1 180 No Significant Intercept 20LKFRC015 Regional 171 149 171 22 0.208 20LKFRC016 Regional 228 223 228 5 0.177 20LKFRC017 Regional 280 192 198 6 0.327 20LKFRC017 Regional 280 272 276 4 0.242 20LKFRC018 Regional 216 No Significant Intercept

Notes:

Intersections based on 0.1 g/t Au cut off with minimum length of 3m and ≤ 3m consecutive internal waste Intersections are down-the-hole and do not represent true widths of mineralisation No grade capping has been applied Estimated true widths for the holes is not known

Stage-2 Lakanfla Exploration Programme

The next stage of exploration at Lakanfla will focus on three key areas:

Refining the karst model and associated targeting of gold mineralisation.

Delineation and development of existing gold mineralisation within the granodiorite intrusion; and

Systematic exploration across the Project (outside of the karst target and granite intrusion).

Lakanfla has significant inherent value from existing near-surface gold mineralisation that has already been defined by historical drilling and significant hard rock artisanal gold workings within and around the central granodiorite intrusion. A work programme is being developed to convert the known mineralisation within the granite intrusion to a JORC Code resource. This programme is expected to include diamond drilling for the purposes of establishing the density and metallurgical characteristics of the deposit and to expand the area of mineralisation.

Soil Survey at Lakanfla Defines New Targets

Whilst completing the 3,800m RC drilling campaign at Lakanfla in late 2020, a total of 623 soil samples were collected to provide comprehensive and systematic coverage of the Project. Gold assays of these samples are shown in Figure 5. The soil results are particularly encouraging with peak values of 39.1 g/t Au and 4.2 g/t Au in soil. The first result is significant in that this sample comes from an area in the north of the Project that has not been disturbed by artisanal mining. This may represent a new target if the anomalous sample has support from other datasets and is found to be in-situ. The soil samples have also been sent for further multi-element analysis in Canada, to determine the level of pathfinder elements to gold, with these multi-element assays still outstanding at the time of this announcement.

Summary of Joint Venture with Marvel Gold

Marvel has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in Lakanfla by sole funding four stages of exploration, culminating in a definitive feasibility study, and by making certain cash (or cash plus Marvel shares) payments to Altus. Thereafter, Altus has the right to co-fund or dilute its 20% interest in the Project. Altus will retain a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Project and Marvel will have the right to reduce the NSR to 1.0% for a payment to Altus of between US$9.99M and US$15.00M (subject to the size of the resource at Lakanfla).

The following figures have been prepared and relate to the disclosures in this announcement and are visible in the version of this announcement on the Company's website (www.altus-strategies.com) or in PDF format by following this link: https://altus-strategies.com/site/assets/files/5003/altus_nr_-_lkf_27_jan_2021.pdf

Location of Lakanfla and Altus' other projects in Mali is shown in Figure 1.

Location of Lakanfla in southern Mali is shown in Figure 2.

Schematic cross-section of Lakanfla geology and karst model is shown in Figure 3.

Comparison of gravity and passive seismic geophysical data is shown in Figure 4.

A map showing gold in soil geochemistry results at Lakanfla is shown in Figure 5.

Lakanfla Project: Location

The 24km2 Lakanfla gold project is located 5km east of the Company's Diba ('Korali Sud') oxide gold project and approximately 6.5km southeast of the karst-type FE3 and FE4 open pits of the multi-million ounce Sadiola gold mine and 30km southeast of the former multi-million ounce Yatela karst-type mine. Lakanfla is bounded by the Sadiola permit area on its north, west and southern boundaries. Sadiola and Yatela have been acquired by Allied Mining from the previous operators Anglogold Ashanti (JSE: ANG, NYSE: AU and ASX: AGG) and IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG & NYSE: IAG). Mineralisation hosted on these properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation hosted at Lakanfla.

Lakanfla Project: Geology

Lakanfla hosts a consistent series of geophysical lows, as defined by a ground gravity survey completed in 2014. The lows are up to 0.5km wide and have a total strike length of approximately 4km. They are hosted within marbleised lithologies surrounding a granodiorite intrusion and its associated hydrothermal aureole. Surface sagging features, considered to be a result of the formation of dissolution voids at depth, have been mapped as being more than 100m long in places and these are also often coincident with the gravity lows. A number of the gravity lows are adjacent to N-S trending artisanal gold workings and are coincident with apparent gradient array induced polarisation ("IP") resistivity lows. Interpretation of the residual IP anomalies has defined a series of intersecting regional and local shear structures, which are considered to have potentially promoted the karst formation process. The gravity lows and lithological trends indicate areas of deep weathering of altered calcareous sediments, dissolution collapse and potential supergene gold deposition.

Karst style deposits are known to form from the dissolution and collapse of carbonate (limestone) rocks. The weathering of these rocks, if originally mineralised with low grade gold and sulphides, can result in the precipitation of a higher grade 'supergene' and potentially economic gold mineralised residuum, above a more resistant basal layer. The dissolution of the limestones often means such deposits are associated with geophysical gravity lows, resulting from the formation of voids at depth. They may also contain sands and other more recent geological materials occurring unconformably in the geological sequence. These materials will have either been windblown, or collapsed into the depression created during the karstification (dissolution) process.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this announcement has been approved by Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus. A graduate of the University of Southampton in Geology (Hons), he also holds a Master's degree from the Camborne School of Mines (Exeter University) in Mining Geology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM rules and NI 43-101.

