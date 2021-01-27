Sandman drill program details  phase 1

VANCOUVER, Jan. 27, 2021 - Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) ("Gold Bull" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has defined 42 drill hole targets for approximately 8000 meters. The Company will commence with a Phase 1 drill program consisting of 3000m for 17 drill holes.



HIGHLIGHTS:

Drilling permits submitted to BLM for approval, targeting February start date

Phase 1 will comprise of 17 high priority drill holes for 3000m: 1500m of resource development drilling aimed at extending known resources 1500m of exploration drilling, testing undrilled targets

Awaiting final processed data from recent IP/resistivity geophysical survey (targets arising from this data will be tested in Phase 2 of drilling)

Updated NI43-101 resource estimate nearing completion

Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden commented:

I am excited to drill test numerous high priority gold targets in our maiden drill program. The lab results of our first phase of drilling will guide our next round of drilling at Sandman.

Next week, we expect to receive our revised Sandman Resource Estimate which incorporates the additional drilling that was conducted by Newmont after the 2007 Resource Estimate was published.

Background

Gold Bull has submitted a Work Plan to the Humboldt County, BLM office that includes approval for a Phase I drill program at the Sandman Project in NV. With an active Plan of Operations already in hand, Gold Bull is authorized for 2 km2 (500 acres) of surface disturbance. This Plan of Operations is both BLM and NDEP-approved and covers the >100 km2 land package. Gold Bull expects an approved Work Plan to drill at Sandman within the next two weeks. Drill pad construction and drilling will commence immediately thereafter.

The purpose of the proposed drill campaign will be twofold, to verify and possibly extend known mineralisation and to test areas immediately along trend from existing resources via exploration step-out holes. The initial program will comprise a roughly 3,000m rotary circulation (RC) program. A second phase of drilling will commence after laboratory results have been received from the first phase.

The program will consist of 17 angled drill holes that range from 70 to 250m depth with an average depth of ~175m (Figure 1). Roughly half of the total meters (10 of 17 proposed holes) are intended to explore and potentially expand known mineral resource areas including some historical high-grade intercepts. This group of holes will target all four resource areas, including North Hill, Silica Ridge, SE Pediment, as well as Abel Knoll. At Abel Knoll, a proposed hole (AK21-001) will extend to at least 250m depth and is designed to test a historical drill hole (AK06-0023) that ended in mineralization (~9 m of 6.32 g/t Au at 189m, including ~1.5m of 9.61 g/t Au at 197m (end of hole); Figure 2).

The remaining half of the total meters (7 of the 17 proposed holes) will serve as exploration drill holes positioned along prospective gold trends. These holes will explore untested structures/faults around North Hill, Silica Ridge and Abel Knoll and have been guided by ground geophysics and geochemistry.

Figure 1. Planned drill hole map of the Sandman Project area with Phase I drill collar locations and known resource areas.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e25b73f-e147-4525-8eba-26249f1ec655

Figure 2. Cross Section of Abel Knoll mineral resource area with proposed hole (AK21-001) planned to test high grade extension of historical hole (AK06-023) that ended in mineralization.



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee977e91-2f20-4906-821a-d8d7d349fed5

Qualified Person

Cherie Leeden, B.Sc Applied Geology (Honours), MAIG, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Ms. Leeden is the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Cherie Leeden relied on information contained within the Technical Report on the Sandman Gold Project, prepared by Mine Development Associates for NewWest Gold Corporation, dated May 31, 2007. Authored by Michael M Gustin, R.P. Geo. And James Ashton, both Qualified Persons as qualified by the National Instrument NI 43-101.

About Gold Bull Resources Corp.

Gold Bull Resources Corp. is a gold focused mineral exploration company that strives to generate and advance high-reward project acquisitions in regions with proven mineral wealth. Gold Bull's mission is to grow into a US focussed mid-tier gold development Company. The company's exploration hub is based in Nevada, USA, a top-tier mineral district that contain significant historical production, existing mining infrastructure and an established mining culture.

Gold Bull is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of exploration and acquisition success. Gold Bull's objective is to generate stakeholder value and superior investment returns through the discovery and responsible development of mineral resources.

