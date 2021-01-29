Belmont Resources Announces Granting of Incentive Options

Vancouver - January 21, 2021; Belmont Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEA) (Frankfurt:L3L2) ("Belmont"), (or the "Company) reports that it has granted a total of 875,000 incentive stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan to certain Directors, Officers, and Consultants of the Corporation. The options were granted at a deemed price of $0.07 and are exercisable until January 21, 2026. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.
The granting of options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Belmont Resources Inc.
Belmont Resources is engaged in the business of acquiring past producing gold-copper mines located in the highly prospective Greenwood-Republic mining camps. By utilizing new exploration technology and geological modelling the company is identifying possible sources of gold-copper mineralization beneath the relatively shallow past producing mines..
- Betts Copper-Gold mine (Come By Chance property - 100%)
- Lone Star Copper-Gold mine (Lone Star Property - LOI)
- Kibby Basin Lithium Project, Nevada - (100%)
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"George Sookochoff"
George Sookochoff, CEO/President
Ph: 604-683-6648
Email: george@belmontresources.com
Website: www.BelmontResources.com
We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.
