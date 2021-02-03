Deep-South Appoints Dean Richards as VP Mineral Resource Development

Vancouver, February 3, 2021 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep- South" or "the Company") (TSXV:DSM) - (Frankfurt:DSD) announces that it has appointed Mr. Dean Richards as Vice-President Mineral Resources Development.

Mr. Richards has 29 years of geological experience in exploration, mineral resource modeling and estimation, as well as mine planning and design. Before establishing Obsidian Consulting Services in 2006, he worked for 8 years in the technical mining software industry selling, supporting and consulting with Geovia GEMS, Whittle, Minemax and iGantt. He has worked in a number of locations across Africa, Europe and South America in diverse geological terranes and on a range of commodities including but not limited to base metals, gold, silver, platinum group metals and diamonds as well as commodities such as iron ore, manganese, titanium and vanadium. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Applied Geology from the University of Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa and is a registered member of SACNASP and the South African Geological Society.

Mr. John Akwenye, Chairman of Deep-South stated: "Deep-South is at a turning point with our Haib Copper project in Namibia and the addition of Mr. Richards to the technical team of the company is a very strong move into the development of the company. Mr. Richards bring a wealth of technical knowledge and experience in the exploration and mining industry. His vast experience and specialized technical skills add considerable strength to Deep-South."

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company largely held by Namibian shareholders and Management with 14% and Teck Resources Ltd. with 16% of Deep-South share capital. Deep-South currently holds 100% of the Haib Copper project in Namibia, one of the largest copper porphyry deposits in Africa. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets, in significant mineralized zones, close to infrastructure, in stable countries.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep- South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com or Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.