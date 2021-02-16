DLP Resources Announces Start of Drilling on the Gerry Vent, DD Project

Cranbrook, February 16, 2021 - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) is pleased to announce that the drilling of the Gerry Vent target on the DD Property has commenced (Figure 1). Hole DD21-01 will be drilled to test the MT resistivity anomaly which coincides with the known mapped surface outcrop of albite, actinolite and tourmaline alteration within a breccia extending over an area of approximately 400m x 100m. Visible mineralization of sphalerite (Zn) and galena (Pb) occurs within the breccia.

The depth of the Sullivan-type Zn-Pb-Ag target zone is between 300 to 600m below surface where a strong conductive body is identified by a magnetotelluric (MT) resistivity anomaly of between 20- and 60-ohm metres (Figures 1 and 2).

Ian Gendall, President of DLP commented: "We are excited to start drilling the many encouraging MT targets reported in early December 2020 (News Release - December 03, 2020, see Figures 3 and 4). We will be targeting the Gerry Vent area to start with, and two holes are planned for the winter program. The Gerry Vent has a shallow Zn-Pb-Ag target zone which is developed within the Middle Aldridge Formation and extends to the NE where we plan to drill a second hole."

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person ("QP") of the Corporation as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Figure 1: Titan MT resistivity plan at 1000m elevation with DD21-01 on the Gerry Vent.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/74572_8b70692e64fd6a16_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Titan MT resistivity section along Line 5N showing the 2021 drill hole DD21-01 targeting the Gerry Vent.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/74572_8b70692e64fd6a16_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Titan MT resistivity plan at 0m elevation with planned drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/74572_8b70692e64fd6a16_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Simplified plan showing MT anomalies at 0m elevation on the DD-Moby Dick and NZOU Properties and DD21-01 drill hole

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/74572_8b70692e64fd6a16_004full.jpg

