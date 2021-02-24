Gaia Metals Corp. Releases Second Edition of President's Letter

VANCOUVER, February 24, 2021 - Gaia Metals Corp. ("Gaia") (TSXV:GMC)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9G) is pleased to provide shareholders with the following link to the Company's latest President's Letter. This edition is in audio visual format to provide shareholders with a more face-to-face experience and deeper insights on the Company.

President, Mr. Blair Way comments: "I am really excited about our new format for this second edition of the President's Letter. I believe this is an excellent way to keep our shareholders informed of the Company's activities during the restrictive times of COVID-19. Please click on the link below to watch the video President's Letter."

About Gaia Metals Corp.

Gaia Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals, including platinum group elements, and lithium. The Company has two flagship assets: the Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA, and the Corvette-FCI Property, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, Canada.

The Freeman Creek Gold Property hosts two major advanced targets: the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Corvette-FCI Property includes the wholly owned Corvette claim block, and the FCI East and West claim blocks held under Option from O3 Mining Inc. The claim blocks are contiguous, and host significant gold-silver-copper-PGE-lithium potential highlighted by the Golden Gap Prospect, with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole; the Elsass and Lorraine prospects with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop; and the CV1 Pegmatite Prospect with 2.28% Li 2 O over 6 m in channel.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@gaiametalscorp.com or visit www.gaiametalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"ADRIAN LAMOUREUX"

Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Gaia Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631569/Gaia-Metals-Corp-Releases-Second-Edition-of-Presidents-Letter