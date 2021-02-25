Deep-South Appoints the MSA Group for the Updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimation on the Haib Copper Project in Southern Namibia

Vancouver, February 25, 2021 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV:DSM) announces that it has appointed the MSA Group of South Africa to produce an updated National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 resource estimation for the Company's 100%-owned advanced Haib copper project located in the south of Namibia. The report will follow the completion of the current drilling program.

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated that: "We are pleased to have appointed MSA; their vast experience will help to enhance an already robust project and unlock further value while reducing risk for our shareholders. With the backdrop of a strong copper price, we are highly optimistic for the coming years that Haib will garner additional interest from investors and other interested parties."

The mandate of MSA includes site visits to verify data collection, quality assurance and controls, develop a structural geological model in collaboration with Deep-South's geological team, assess the presence of domains and model these domains in three dimensions, complete a geostatistical study for each domain and issue an updated NI 43-101 resource estimation.

About MSA

The MSA Group is a leading provider of exploration, geology, mineral resource and reserve estimation, mining and environmental consulting services to the mining industry. Established in 1983, MSA has serviced its international client base in more than 40 countries. MSA is the leading provider of mineral exploration services on the African continent. You can visit their web site at: http://msagroupservices.com

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South holds 100% of the Haib Copper deposit in the south of Namibia. Haib is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in Africa. The recent preliminary economic assessment demonstrated that at a price of copper of $3.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $950 million and an after-tax IRR of 30%. At $4.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $1,650 million and an after-tax IRR of 42%. (See the press release here: https://www.deepsouthresources.com/investors/news-releases/deep-south-pea-update-returns-singnificantly-improved-economics/)

Deep-South is actively involved in the acquisition, exploration and development of major mineral properties in Africa.

Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and close to infrastructures in stable countries. Furthermore, in using and assessing environmental friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

