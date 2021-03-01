Graycliff Exploration Receives DTC Eligibility

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 - Graycliff Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that its commons shares ("Common Shares") are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.

Graycliff currently trades on the OTCQB (see press release dated December 16, 2020) under the symbol "GRYCF". The Company's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GRYCF/overview

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation. DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 847 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of 39 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907.

