Inflection Resources Engages Dr. Alan Wilson as Technical Advisor for Ongoing Copper-Gold Exploration Program in Northern New South Wales

Vancouver, March 08, 2021 - Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU / OTCQB: AUCUF / FSE: 5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce that Dr. Alan Wilson has joined the Company as a Technical Advisor.

As Technical Advisor, Dr. Wilson will assist the Company with the ongoing copper-gold exploration program in northern New South Wales, Australia where initial drilling has identified several areas of alteration indicative of copper-gold porphyry centres.

Expert in alkalic porphyry systems, particularly in the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales, Alan has over 30 years experience, including senior roles with several of the worlds' largest mining companies.

He obtained his PhD in Economic Geology by completing the first detailed geological and genetic study of the Cadia gold-copper porphyry deposits, owned by Newcrest Mining and located southeast of Inflection's 100% owned exploration licenses.

Alistair Waddell, Inflection Resources President and CEO, comments, "We are excited to welcome Alan as a Technical Advisor to the Company and look forward to his input in our ongoing exploration activities. Alan's extensive knowledge of alkalic porphyry systems in New South Wales, and his specific experience in the Cadia district, is extremely relevant to our ongoing exploration programs, where we have already identified several zones of strong porphyry style alteration in the northern, covered extension of the Macquarie Arc".

Dr. Wilson is an economic geologist with thirty years' experience in the exploration for base and precious metal deposits globally, experience that has allowed him to develop a deep understanding of the critical role geology plays in assessment of ore potential at projects in all stages of development. Alan has worked for several of the world's largest mining companies in increasingly senior technical and exploration management roles, culminating in the role of International Exploration Manager with Antofagasta plc from 2010 until 2019.

Dr. Wilson obtained his PhD in Economic Geology at the University of Tasmania, Australia in 2003, completing the first detailed geological and genetic study of the then-recently discovered Cadia alkalic gold-copper porphyry deposits of the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales, Australia. This work at Cadia, which is widely published, and subsequent exploration and technical evaluations of alkalic porphyry systems throughout the Lachlan Fold Belt, British Columbia and other emerging terranes globally, has established Alan as a recognised technical and exploration expert in this type of deposit. Alan is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, through which he holds Chartered Geologist accreditation.

The Company has agreed to grant to Dr. Wilson 200,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.34 per common share over a five-year term, such options to vest six months after the date of grant. The stock options are subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Inflection Resources

Inflection is a technically driven gold and copper-gold focused mineral exploration company with projects in Eastern Australia where it is systematically drill testing a large portfolio of projects in New South Wales and in Queensland.

The Company is exploring for large gold and copper-gold deposits in the northern interpreted extension of the Macquarie Arc, part of the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales. The Macquarie Arc is Australia's premier porphyry gold-copper province being host to Newcrest Mining's Cadia deposits, the CMOC Northparkes deposits and Evolution Mining's Cowal deposits plus numerous exploration prospects including Boda, the recent discovery made by Alkane Resources.

