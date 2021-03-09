Edison Cobalt Corp. Appoints New CEO

Vancouver, March 9, 2021 - Edison Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) ("Edison Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Nathan Rotstein, has been appointed chief executive officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Rotstein brings to the Company over 45 years of experience in the financial markets. He has consulted with numerous companies in the energy metals sectors including but not limited to cobalt, manganese, graphite and lithium. Nathan also has an extensive global network comprising of international funds and high net worth individuals.

Nathan Rotstein incoming CEO comments, "I gave a lot of thought to stepping into the CEO role for Edison Cobalt. With the current Climate Change movement, I want to be part of the solution in carbon reduction. Energy metals exploits the EV revolution currently taking place. Electrification is the future. The difference is that with an electric motor, very little energy is wasted, whereas combustion is by nature a highly inefficient process where much energy is lost along the way. Therefore, it's the gas-powered vehicle that needs more energy."

Mr. Rotstein is replacing Mr. Neil Pettigrew as chief executive officer of the Company. Edison would like to thank Mr. Pettigrew for his numerous contributions as its CEO and he will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

Finally, the Company announces it is granting 4,000,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, consultants, and employees of the Company to purchase up to a total of 4,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of five (5) years.

The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and regulatory approval.

About Edison Cobalt Corp.

Edison Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metals. Edison Cobalt Corp.'s acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company is looking to build a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry. The Company intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"James Richardson"

James Richardson

Chief Financial Officer, Director

For more information please contact:

Tel: (416) 526-3217

Email: info@edisoncobalt.com

Website: www.edisoncobalt.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

