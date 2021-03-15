Alliance Mining Reports on Bissett Gold Mine Camp Contract

VANCOUVER, March 15, 2021 - Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV:ALM) ("Alliance" or the "Company") reports that Tiberius Gold Corp. ("Tiberius"), a private company, is in breach of its obligations to the Company under a January 27, 2017 mineral property option agreement (the "Option Agreement"). The Option Agreement property comprises 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett gold camp in Manitoba (the "Property"). Despite Alliance having made all of the option payments to acquire 100 percent of the Property, Tiberius has failed to transfer the claims to Alliance. With its repeated requests to Tiberius failing to achieve any resolution to this matter, the Company has instructed its legal counsel to enforce aggressively its entitlement to the Property.

