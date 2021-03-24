Orestone Completes $1,854,000 Private Placement

Vancouver, March 24, 2021 - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (FSE: O2R1) (WKN: O2R1) ("Orestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its upsized non-brokered private placement of Units and Flow-Through common shares originally announced for $1.1 million February 17, 2021, subsequently increased to $1.4 million on March 1 2021, and further increased to $1.912 million on March 17, 2021 (the "Offering").

In part "A" of the Offering the Company issued 10,228,556 units ("Unit") at a price of $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of $920,570. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.15 until March 23, 2022. In part "B" of the Offering the Company issued 7,183,847 common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.13 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of $933,900. Each Flow-Through Share of the Company to be issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering to incur qualifying Canadian exploration expenses in connection with exploration drilling on the Company's Captain gold-copper porphyry project located in British Columbia and for general working capital purposes. The Company will renounce such applicable exploration expenses to subscribers under part "B" of the Offering.

The shares and warrants issued under the Offering and the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants are subject to a hold period that expires on July 24, 2021. Finders' fees amounting to $61,846 were paid in connection with the Offering. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Certain directors, officers and other insiders of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 1,700,000 Units and 450,000 Flow-Through Shares under the private placement. The placement to those persons constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within any jurisdiction, including the United States.

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian based company that owns a 100% percent interest in the 37 square kilometre Captain gold-copper porphyry project in north central British Columbia. The project hosts a gold-copper porphyry system which encompasses a cluster of large targets (see website for maps) located 41 kilometres north of Fort St. James, B.C. and 30 kilometres south of the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine. The Captain Project features relatively flat terrain, moderate tree cover and an extensive network of logging and Forest Service roads suitable for exploration year around.

For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca

ON BEHALF OF Orestone Mining Corp.

"David Hottman"

CEO

For further information contact: David Hottman at 604-629-1929 | info@orestone.ca



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements concern expected subscriptions and closing of the Offering, net proceeds from the Offering, the intended use of proceeds. Such forward looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; timing and amount of capital expenditures; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities of mineral properties; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; and general market and industry conditions. Forward looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78408