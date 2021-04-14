Kingfisher Metals Corp. Outlines a Broad Area of Orogenic Gold Mineralization up to 128.9 G/T Gold

VANCOUVER, April 14, 2021 - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its initial rock sampling and backpack drilling results from the 2020 exploration program at its 100% owned Goldrange Project, located in southwestern British Columbia. The Goldrange Project is located approximately 25km south of the town of Tatla Lake with logging road access to the north end of the 367kmproject.

Highlights

279 rock samples with an average grade of 5.62 g/t Au and a median grade of 2.22 g/t Au.

38 samples over 10 g/t Au with highlights of 128.90 g/t Au, 67.20 g/t Au, 53.90 g/t Au, 48.10 g/t Au, 46.00 g/t Au, and 45.60 g/t Au.

Channel sampling up to 2.08 g/t Au over 6m.

Backpack drilling up to 0.97 g/t Au over 8.3m.

Identification of multiple structural styles of mineralization within intrusive, volcanic, and sedimentary rocks.

Identification of two broad areas of intense structurally-hosted quartz veins at the Cloud Drifter and Langara Zones.

"An average grade of 5.62 g/t Au over 279 samples is very significant and helps to explain what is causing the 3 km-long gold-in-soil anomaly. All shallow backpack drill holes in the Cloud Drifter Trend returned gold mineralization and hand trenches in the forest were also successful at outlining gold mineralization." Stated CEO, Dustin Perry.

"Our 2020 field program encountered many new zones of previously unsampled mineralization, which suggests that this highly prospective segment of the Yalakom Gold Belt has been largely underexplored. Our geological model corroborates the geochemical results along the trend and allows us to plan our 2021 drill program with confidence." Stated VP Exploration, Gayle Febbo.

The Goldrange Project covers a significant deformation zone with numerous precious metal veins across the project. Mineralization at Goldrange occurs as orogenic gold of similar age of the Bridge River camp, part of the Yalakom Gold Belt. Several areas of historical hand mining are located within the project and date back to the 1930s.

The 2020 exploration program was focused on defining drill targets at the Cloud Drifter Trend as well as evaluating the potential of several historically sampled mineralized zones on the project.

The Cloud Drifter Trend is a band of several historical zones of mineralization tied together by a highly anomalous Au-Ag-As-Sb-Cu-Bi-Te soil anomaly with grades up to 22.08 g/t Au (see March 31, 2021 release). Limited historical rock sampling was completed within the highest strength geochemical anomaly at the Cloud Drifter Zone and was the focus of 2020 work.

There were 279 rock samples (figure 1) within the Cloud Drifter and Langara Zones at the Cloud Drifter Trend. The average value of the 2020 results is 5.62 g/t Au with a median value of 2.22 g/t Au (table 1). Rock sample results range from below detection limit to 128.90 g/t Au. Rock grab samples are selective in nature and cannot be considered as representative of the underlying mineralization.

A more detailed presentation of the results included with this release can be found on the Company's website: Cloud Drifter Trend 2020 Rock Sampling Results. Additionally, Dustin Perry and Gayle Febbo discuss the presentation in more detail: Goldrange: Cloud Drifter Trend 2020 Rock Sampling Results - YouTube.



Figure 1: Cloud Drifter Trend 2020 Rock Samples

Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % # Samples 279 279 279 Minimum Value 0.003 0.1 0.0002 Maximum Value 128.900 1500.1 6.7660 Average Value 5.622 25.3 0.1962 Median Value 2.220 2.8 0.0521 90th Percentile 14.6 44.4 0.44643

Table 1: 2020 Rock Sample Statistics

Rock sampling within the Cloud Drifter Zone (figure 2) was highly successful at outlining several broad areas of quartz-sulfide mineralization where very limited historical work had been completed. Sampling at the upper Cloud Drifter Zone (see inset in figure 2) was completed with significantly more detail than elsewhere due to excellent exposure in that location.



Figure 2: Cloud Drifter Zone 2020 Rock Samples

Backpack drilling (49.97 m over 15 shallow holes) was completed at the Argo and Upper Cloud Drifter Zones as well as the Langara Zone. Drilling was completed where access was safe and possible given that no drill pads were built. Given the forested nature of the majority of the Cloud Drifter soil anomaly and the access issues from possible helicopter landing sites, no drilling was completed within this area. Backpack drilling is limited in its penetration capability and the deepest drill hole included within this release was 8.3m.

Highlights from backpack drilling within the Cloud Drifter Trend include:

8.3m of 0.97 g/t Au in hole BP-CD-20-02

1m of 6.05 g/t Au in hole BP-CD-20-05

4m of 0.28 g/t Au, 33.65 g/t Ag, and 0.42% Cu in BP-LG-20-06

Detailed assay results for all backpack drill holes as well as annotated core photos for BP-CD-20-02 can be found within the presentation associated with this release.

Rock sampling at the Langara Zone (figure 3) was limited in its extent and focused around two historic adits, which date back to the 1930s. Access to the adits was not possible due to recent talus obscuring the entrances. Sampling from dumps and workings returned values up to 14.4 g/t Au. The peak value from the Langara Zone was 30.2 g/t Au which exceeded historically documented peak values in the zone. The peak silver value within the Cloud Drifter Trend was located within the Langara Zone and returned 1500.1 g/t Ag.



Figure 3: Langara Zone 2020 Rock Samples

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Rock samples were submitted to Acme Labs located in Vancouver, British Columbia, an ISO9001:2008 accredited laboratory. The rocks samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 method by crushing 1.0kg of rock to =>70% passing through a 2mm sieve. Two hundred and fifty grams was then pulverized so that =>85% passes through a less than 75 μm sieve. A 0.25g split was then subjected to a 4 acid near total digest where the split is heated in a HNO 3 , HClO 4 and HF solution to fuming, dried and then dissolved in HCL. The resulting solution was then analyzed for 45 major and trace elements using ICP-ES/MS (method code MA200). A 30g split was analyzed for gold using a lead collection fire assay fusion that was then digested and analyzed using AAS (method code FA430).

A 30g split of samples that assayed >10ppm gold and/or >200ppm Ag were analyzed using a lead collection fire assay fusion with a gravimetric finish (method code FA530). Samples that assayed for >200 ppm W, > 4000ppm Bi, Mo, Sb, >10000 ppm Cu, Pb or Zn were digested using a HNO 3 , HClO 4 and HF solution to fuming, dried and then dissolved in HCL. The resulting solution was then analyzed using ICP-ES (method code MA370). Samples that assayed > 10000ppm As were digested using a modified aqua regia digestion (1:1:1 HNO 3 :HCl:H 2 O) and analyzed using ICP-ES (method code MA370).

Qualified Person

Dustin Perry, P.Geo., Kingfisher's CEO, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has prepared the technical information presented in this release.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 68,945,801 shares outstanding.

