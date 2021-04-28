Cleveland-Cliffs Issues Its Sustainability Report 2020 Executive Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today published its Sustainability Report 2020 Executive Summary highlighting the progress toward the achievement of its sustainability goals and reaffirming the company's agenda to build a more sustainable steel company. Later in the second quarter, the Company will publish its full Sustainability Report 2020 consistent with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidance.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Throughout our history, Cleveland-Cliffs has taken pride that we operate in a responsible, sustainable manner and act as a good neighbor within our local communities. As Cleveland-Cliffs expanded its business, our executive leadership team and I focused on developing an integrated, sustainable business model across the entire company. We have a responsibility to use our scale and influence as a leader in this industry to help tackle long-term challenges. Through best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and a robust governance structure, we will continue to maintain the highest levels of ethics and integrity to act in the best interests of all our stakeholders."

Cleveland-Cliffs' Sustainability Report 2020 Executive Summary provides a brief review of progress across the priority areas where the company believes it can have the most meaningful impact: climate change, energy management, the development of steel products, the health and safety of its employees and stakeholders, community engagement and good governance. It will serve as a preview of the topics to be discussed in more detail in our forthcoming, full 2020 Sustainability Report.

The Executive Summary report is available on the Company's corporate website at www.clevelandcliffs.com.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, we are also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, we acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating our legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Our fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and hot briquetted iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tinplate and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, we employ approximately 25,000 people across our mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

