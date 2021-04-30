Reyna Silver Sells Trudeau Gold Property to Beyond Minerals

Vancouver and Hong Kong, April 30, 2021 - Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV); (OTC:RSNVF); (FRA:4ZC) ("Reyna") advises it has sold its Trudeau Gold property in Quebec to Beyond Minerals Ltd. The property is 37 non-contiguous mining claims comprising the Fabie-Trudeau-Eastchester polymetallic project located approximately 35 kilometres Northwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec. Beyond Minerals Ltd. is a non-reporting, Manitoba based company. The sale price received by Reyna is 1,000,000 shares of Beyond Minerals, and a 1.0% NSR.

"As we continue to advance our four core properties, Guigui, Batopilas, Medicine Springs and La Reyna, we are pleased to add value to shareholders by selling the Trudeau Gold property, located in one of Canada's most prolific Gold camps. We inherited this project from Century Metals, the vehicle Reyna Silver used to go public in June 2020. The management of Beyond Minerals has a track record of exploration success in the region and we saw this as the best home for the project. We wish Beyond Minerals success with undertaking the exploration of the Trudeau Gold property and look forward to Reyna Silver shareholders benefiting from this asset." Commented Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna Silver

Reyna also advises that, further to its news release of April 1, 2021, and following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, it has issued $699,666 of its common shares toward partial annual compensation to seven advisors and consultants of the Company. The share compensation was based on a 20-day VWAP of $1.00 per share, such that 699,666 shares were issued.

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of Mexican silver assets. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver's original IPO portfolio. Reyna's strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

