TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2021
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, May 7, 2021 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for April 2021.
TSX welcomed 18 new issuers in April 2021, compared with 27 in the previous month and six in April 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two consumer products companies, one mining company, one life sciences company, two technology companies, and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in April 2021 decreased 17% compared to the previous month, but increased 938% compared to April 2020. The total number of financings in April 2021 was 59, compared with 81 the previous month and 18 in April 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 17 new issuers in April 2021, compared with nine in the previous month and one in April 2020. The new listings were seven capital pool companies, six mining companies, one life sciences company, one technology company, one clean technology company, and one financial services company. Total financings raised in April 2021 decreased 33% compared to the previous month, but were up 596% compared to April 2020. There were 161 financings in April 2021, compared with 192 in the previous month and 80 in April 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
April 2021
|
March 2021
|
April 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,692
|
1,690
|
1,599
|
New Issuers Listed
|
18
|
27
|
6
|
IPOs
|
13
|
24
|
5
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,354
|
2,349
|
2,250
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$647,263,350
|
$920,685,150
|
$31,935,921
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$2,372,050,220
|
$4,345,754,876
|
$437,401,403
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,850,599,755
|
$597,128,000
|
$0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$4,869,913,325
|
$5,863,568,026
|
$469,337,324
|
Total Number of Financings
|
59
|
81
|
18
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,772,417,327,158
|
$3,675,099,475,534
|
$2,798,104,415,577
|
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
89
|
55
|
+61.8
|
IPOs
|
68
|
49
|
+38.8
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
14
|
5
|
+180.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$4,139,162,076
|
$3,253,919,171
|
+27.2
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$15,046,397,635
|
$4,407,044,453
|
+241.4
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,609,242,567
|
$913,865,068
|
+185.5
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$21,794,802,278
|
$8,574,828,692
|
+154.2
|
Total Number of Financings
|
264
|
161
|
+64.0
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,772,417,327,158
|
$2,798,104,415,577
|
+34.8
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
April 2021
|
March 2021
|
April 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,895
|
1,888
|
1,920
|
New Issuers Listed
|
17
|
9
|
1
|
IPOs
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
1,997
|
1,987
|
2,001
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$7,082,065
|
$89,557,553
|
$0
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$374,503,710
|
$542,958,827
|
$0
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$620,899,717
|
$853,833,204
|
$143,978,370
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,002,485,492
|
$1,486,349,584
|
$143,978,370
|
Total Number of Financings
|
161
|
192
|
80
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$95,040,051,259
|
$91,289,533,618
|
$38,944,963,263
|
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
39
|
15
|
+160.0
|
IPOs
|
22
|
12
|
+83.3
|
Graduates to TSX
|
14
|
5
|
+180.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$124,839,818
|
$54,488,250
|
+129.1
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$1,543,613,319
|
$380,232,379
|
+306.0
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$2,818,800,193
|
$811,061,240
|
+247.5
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$4,487,253,330
|
$1,245,781,869
|
+260.2
|
Total Number of Financings
|
685
|
433
|
+58.2
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$95,040,051,259
|
$38,944,963,263
|
+144.0
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF
|
BTCQ & BTCQ.U
|
3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF
|
ETHQ & ETHQ.U
|
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.
|
XLY
|
BetaPro Bitcoin ETF
|
HBIT & HBIT.U
|
BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF
|
BITI & BITI.U
|
CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF
|
ETHX.B & ETHX.U
|
Ether ETF
|
ETHR
|
Freshlocal Solutions Inc.
|
LOCL
|
Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF
|
ORBT
|
Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF
|
BBIG & BBIG.U
|
IAU
|
Intercure Ltd.
|
INCR.U
|
MDA Ltd.
|
MDA
|
Purpose Ether ETF
|
ETHH
|
Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund
|
CLMT
|
Taiga Motors Corporation
|
TAIG
|
TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF
|
TDOC
|
Thinkific Labs Inc.
|
THNC
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Aim6 Ventures Inc.
|
AIMF.P
|
Anacott Acquisition Corporation
|
AAC.P
|
Apolo IV Acquisition Corp.
|
AIV.P
|
Cannara Biotech Inc.
|
LOVE
|
Germinate Capital Ltd.
|
GCAP.P
|
AUC
|
Great Bear Royalties Corp.
|
GBRR
|
Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.
|
JK
|
K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.
|
AKMY
|
MGLD
|
New Target Mining Corp.
|
NEW
|
NBLC
|
Pivotal Financial Corp.
|
PIV.P
|
POCML 6 Inc.
|
POCC.P
|
Rider 2 Investment Capital Corp.
|
RIDR.P
|
SM
|
SRHI
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
Contact
Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations,TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com