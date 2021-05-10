K92 Mining Announces Resumption of Expatriate Fly-In Fly-Out Travel Between Papua New Guinea and Australia

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2021 - K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce that the Government of Australia has lifted the suspension of travel for the resource sector's expatriate fly-in fly-out workforce between Papua New Guinea and Australia, which was put in place on March 17, 2021. This follows on from the introduction of enhanced COVID-19 protocols by the resource sector to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 from fly-in fly-out workers returning to Australia. The first K92 personnel are scheduled for international travel later this week and the enhanced protocols should ensure there are no further disruptions to the movement of expatriate personnel.

During the expatriate travel restriction period, the Kainantu Gold Mine continuously operated. The mine operates with a comprehensive COVID-19 Management Plan and a significant focus on health and safety and risk-mitigation. Under the COVID-19 Management Plan, K92 operates a Government recognized testing lab facility, has qualified medical personnel on site, quarantine and isolation facilities for incoming staff, testing for all incoming staff, and enhanced hygiene, disinfecting and training systems and procedures.

The previous travel restriction, as noted in the Company's March 18, 2021 press release (see press release: Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update), has impacted some non-production related activities. This impact includes the twin incline, which is the long-lead time item for the Stage 3 Production Expansion as well as a reduction in the amount of exploration and resource definition drilling undertaken during this period. As a result, the completion of the updated resource estimate required for the Definitive Feasibility Study is expected to be delayed until Q4 2021.

While there has been some limited impact on operations due to lower numbers of expatriate personnel on site during the period of travel restrictions, this not expected to impact guidance for 2021.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "We would like to thank the Governments of Australia and Papua New Guinea for their ongoing support of our industry during this challenging period and in the development of the enhanced systems and protocols to enable resumption of travel for the resource sector's fly-in fly-out expatriate workforce from Australia. The commitment and resourcefulness of our PNG National and expatriate workforce on site during this time has also been exceptional in maintaining operations in challenging circumstances."

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

