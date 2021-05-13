Deep-South Appoints Knight Piesold to Produce Scoping Studies on the Haib Copper Project in Namibia

Vancouver, May 13, 2021 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV:DSM) (OTC:DSMTF) today announced that it has appointed Knight Piésold Consulting to conduct scoping studies and assessments on the Haib Copper Project in Namibia. Knight Piésold has extensive experience in environmental, bulk water supply, power, and heap leaching projects in Namibia and Southern Africa.

The scoping studies include:

Water Supply Scoping Study: Knight Piésold will undertake a high level assessment of the various water options available to the Haib project from surface and groundwater sources. Aspects to consider will include costs, reliability and environmental processes required, with a special focus on gaps and recommendations for future studies.

Alternative Power Supply Scoping Study: Knight Piésold will undertake an assessment of the various power options available to the Haib project including renewable power, and will preliminary size the required infrastructures. Aspects to consider will include technical requirements, costs, reliability, environmental and permitting processes required.

Environmental reconnaissance and road map to the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA): Knight Piésold will undertake an assessment of the various parameters and conditions needed to complete an ESIA and will deliver a roadmap to ESIA and recommendations particularly in terms of project schedule and key milestones to be achieved.

Heap leach pad conceptual assessment: Knight Piésold will undertake a review of previously completed work, conceptual sizing and design of the heap leach pad, ponds and irrigation system and recommendations for future studies. Project information review will include leach column tests, conceptual sizing of the heap leach pad and ponds, dynamic water balance, review of alternatives, gap analysis, project risks identification and recommendations.

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated, "We are delighted to initiate a collaboration with Knight Piésold, a leader in mining engineering, which has a vast experience in Namibia. We are confident that their studies will provide strong guidance and will add value to the project."

About Knight Piésold

Founded in South Africa 100 years ago, Knight Piésold operates in over 15 countries around the world and has an office established in Namibia since 2008. Knight Piésold is an engineering and environmental consulting firm offering core services for the mining, power, environment, water resources, and infrastructure industries. Their interdisciplinary teams have worked on over 400 mining projects globally and have participated in the design and construction management of large scale national infrastructures in Southern Namibia such as the Neckartal Dam. Visit Knight Piésold here: https://www.knightpiesold.com/en/

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South holds 100% of the Haib Copper deposit in the south of Namibia. Haib is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in Africa.

The recent preliminary economic assessment showed that at a price of copper of $3.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $950 million and an after-tax IRR of 30%.

At $4.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $1,650 million and an after-tax IRR of 42%. (See the press release here: https://www.deepsouthresources.com/investors/news-releases/deep-south-pea-update-returns-singnificantly-improved-economics/ )

Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and close to infrastructures in stable countries. In using and assessing environmental friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep- South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

