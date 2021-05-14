Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Agreement with 121 Group Ltd.

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2021 - Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that it has signed a one year contract with 121 Group Ltd., publishers of The Assay Group Mining Magazine. 121 Group Ltd. is based in Hong Kong, and the USD $15,000 annual fee is for a package that includes feature profiles in 4 editions of The Assay, weekly newsletter profile features, up to 4 Assay TV interviews, and select Commerce news releases to be covered by content writers, social media channels and The Assay Weekly.

The Assay is a 121 Group initiative that provides a print and online platform for leading fund managers and analysts to share their investment outlooks and market insights. Each edition of The Assay showcases a range of exploration, development, and production assets, providing both private and publicly listed companies' year-round global exposure to the institutional mining investor community.

The agreement with 121 Group Ltd. is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth Element Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia.

