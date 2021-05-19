Deep-South Appoints the CSIRO of Australia to Conduct the Bio Assisted Heap Leaching Test Work

Vancouver, May 19, 2021 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV:DSM) (OTC:DSMTF) today announced that it has appointed the world-renowned Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation ("CSIRO") to conduct bio-assisted heap leaching column test work, which is part of Deep-South's recently announced metallurgical test work. METS Engineering Group ("METS") of Australia has been appointed to supervise and overview the test work.

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated, "With the drilling program under way, we are delighted to initiate a collaboration with CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, which is a leader in scientific research and bio-assisted heap leaching technologies. The main aim of this test work is to improve copper recoveries and therefore improving the Haib Copper project robust economics."

The goals of the bio-assisted heap leaching test work include the evaluation of the performance of promising solvent extraction reagents for extraction and separation of copper and molybdenum and monitor and evaluate the adaptation of bacterial strains for improved ore processing. The test work will also monitor and evaluate percolation performance. The test work will mainly serve to optimise the bio-assisted heap leaching processes with the ore at Haib.

This initial column test work will assess two size fractions of the ore. One will be at a size of <2.36 mm and the other one at a size of <1.7 mm. The undersize will be screened at -106 microns, removing the requirement for agglomeration prior to leaching. The undersize material (-106 microns) will be the object of a sighter program to assess amenability to a flotation, roasting and leaching flowsheet. This will further define if overall target recoveries can be achieved from the fine material and metal extraction can take place at an increased pace versus column leaching.

About CSIRO

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) was founded in 1916 and is Australia's national science agency and one of the largest and most diverse scientific research organisations in the world. Its research covers subjects such as natural environments, environmental impacts, health and medical, production and many others. Dr Anna Kaksonen leads the Industrial Biotechnology Group in the Industry Environments Program in CSIRO Land and Water. With her Group she develops biotechnological processes for environmental and industrial applications in the mining, energy, water supply, waste and wastewater treatment industries. Research topics of special interest have included: mining biotechnology (e.g. bioleaching, biooxidation, bioprecipitation, bioflotation). You can visit the CSIRO website here: https://www.csiro.au

About METS Engineering

Established in 1988 by Damian Connelly, Mineral Engineering Technical Services (METS) has a reputation for providing quality service to the global mining industry. Based in Perth Australia. They have served clients all around the world from large companies such as Rio Tinto to exploration and development companies such as Deep-South Resources. They provide a comprehensive range of services including Mineral processing, engineering design and hydro metallurgy test work. You can visit the METS website here: https://www.metsengineering.com

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South holds 100% of the Haib Copper deposit in the south of Namibia. Haib is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in Africa.

The recent preliminary economic assessment showed that at a price of copper of $3.00 / lb, the project generates an after-tax NPV of $950 million and an after-tax IRR of 30%.

At $4.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $1,650 million and an after-tax IRR of 42%. (See the press release here: https://www.deepsouthresources.com/investors/news-releases/deep-south-pea-update-returns-singnificantly-improved-economics/ )

Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and close to infrastructures in stable countries. In using and assessing environmental friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

