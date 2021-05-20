Deep-South Appoints Dr Martinez Bellange as Special Advisor on Bio Leaching

Vancouver, May 20, 2021 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV:DSM) (OTC:DSMTF) today announced that it has appointed Dr. Patricio Martinez Bellange as a Special Advisor on bio assisted leaching and mining. Dr. Martinez was Director of Hydrometallurgical and Biotechnological Processes at CodelcoTech, a technological subsidiary of Codelco, the largest copper mining company in the world.

Dr. Martinez stated, "I am pleased to join Deep-South and have the opportunity to work with Deep-South's team on the development of this great project".

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Martinez to advance the development of the Haib Copper project. His vast expertise and experience in bio leaching and bio mining is a great addition to our team and without any doubt will be a great benefit to the Company as we advance the development of the project."

Dr. Martinez is a biologist with a Doctorate in Biological Sciences.. He has been involved in the research and development of the next generation bio leaching technology used by Codelco. He has also been Executive Director of the Sustainable Tailings program of CORFO, which is partially funded by Codelco. The program was focused on bio technological recovery of value elements from secondary resources. He is a former Industrial Researcher and Project Manager at BioSigma S.A., a joint-venture where he participated in the research and development of the bio leaching first technology used by Codelco. Dr. Martinez has been involved in other research programs on bio leaching of low grade sulfides. During his career he authored or co-authored 12 scientific publications. He has been co-author of one book on the study of Acidophiles and one book on Biomining, which is soon to be published. Dr. Martinez has also been the author of five patents related to biotechnology and bio leaching process technologies. He has served five research stays in universities in the USA, France and Japan. Dr. Martinez holds a bachelor in biology from the Catholic University of Valparaiso in Chile, a PhD in biological sciences from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile and a Diploma in Management of Innovation and Technology from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, USA as well as the University Alberto Hurtado in Santiago, Chile. Dr. Martinez is currently a visiting professor in the International Master of Science in Sustainable and Innovative Natural Resource Management (SINReM), Freiberg University (TUBAF) in Germany.

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South holds 100% of the Haib Copper deposit in the south of Namibia. Haib is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in Africa.

The recent preliminary economic assessment showed that at a price of copper of $3.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $950 million and an after-tax IRR of 30%.

At $4.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $1,650 million and an after-tax IRR of 42%. (See the press release here: https://www.deepsouthresources.com/investors/news-releases/deep-south-pea-update-returns-singnificantly-improved-economics/ )

Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and close to infrastructures in stable countries. In using and assessing environmental friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep- South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

