Deep-South to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on May 26th At 1h30pm EST

Vancouver, May 24, 2021 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSX-V: DSM) (OTCQB: DSMTF) (Frankfurt: DSD) today announced that Deep-South, has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 26th 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's President & CEO, Pierre Léveillé.

Date: Wednesday, May 26th, 2021

Time: 1h30pm EST

Register here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1465229&tp_key=acb55f1b36&sti=dsmtf

HAVE QUESTIONS? Mr. Léveillé will be available to answer your questions following the presentation and will do his best to answer as many questions as possible.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South holds 100% of the Haib Copper deposit in the south of Namibia. Haib is one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in Africa.

The recent preliminary economic assessment showed that at a price of copper of $3.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $950 million and an after-tax IRR of 30%.

At $4.00 / lb, it generates an after-tax NPV of $1,650 million and an after-tax IRR of 42%. (See the press release here: https://www.deepsouthresources.com/investors/news-releases/deep-south-pea-update-returns-singnificantly-improved-economics/ )

Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and close to infrastructures in stable countries. In using and assessing environmental friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep- South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com or

Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408

