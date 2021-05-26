Sun Summit Commences 2021 Property-Wide Exploration Program at Buck Property

Vancouver, May 26, 2021 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTC Pink: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") announces the mobilization of field crews to commence a property-scale exploration program across its 100% optioned 33,000 hectare Buck Property, central B.C.

Bob Willis, Sun Summit's CEO, stated: "We are excited to start fieldwork at our Buck Property in central B.C. Our technical team has designed a very comprehensive program consisting of geological mapping, prospecting, and multiple soil geochemical surveys. Based on our new knowledge of the Buck-style mineralization at the Horseshoe and Trench zones, we have outlined numerous areas we consider prospective for similar styles of gold and silver mineralization. We expect this major exploration program may take two to three months and look forward to keeping our shareholders informed regarding field results. In the meantime, the next batch of assay results from 18 drill holes completed so far in the Horseshoe and Trench zones are expected to be received and released shortly."

Highlights

Geological mapping and geochemical sampling will be completed across the 33,000 hectare land package.

The Buck property is predominantly underlain by Late Cretaceous Kasalka Group volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks. Kasalka Group rocks also host bulk tonnage-style, epithermal-related mineralization at the Blackwater and Capoose gold-silver projects of Artemis Gold Inc, approximately 170 kilometres to the south-east (not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Buck Property).

Focus will be to explore numerous historic and overlooked zinc-in-soil anomalies. Drilling at Buck has demonstrated a strong correlation between zinc-in-soil anomalies and near-surface, sphalerite-associated bulk tonnage-style gold mineralization.

Property-scale exploration

Sun Summit is commencing a significant property-wide exploration program to rigorously investigate existing gold-silver targets and to define new targets across the 33,000 hectare land position. Central to this land package is an approximately 24 kilometre long, northwest-trending, fault-bound belt of Late Cretaceous Kasalka Group volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks, host to epithermal-related mineralization at Buck (Figure 1). Kasalka Group volcanic rocks also host bulk tonnage-style epithermal-related mineralization at the Blackwater and Capoose gold-silver development projects of Artemis Gold Inc. (Angen et al., 2018). The 11.7 million ounce Blackwater gold project (artemisgoldinc.com; PFS Report, Bird et al., 2020; not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Buck Property) is approximately 170 kilometres southeast of Buck.





Figure 1. Buck property-scale targets. Large ovals highlight areas of proposed reconnaissance, confirmation and grid-based soil surveys.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/85216_24ba5691849bfbc8_001full.jpg

The extent and nature of sphalerite (zinc sulfide) mineralization associated with gold in numerous Horseshoe zone holes (e.g., BK21-017 and BK21-018; see news release dated May 11th, 2021; Table 1) is reminiscent of many late-Cretaceous intermediate sulfidation-type deposits in central B.C. (e.g., Blackwater; Averill, 2017). The 1.07 g/t gold over 109 metres intercept in BK21-017 (see news release dated May 11th, 2021) also contains 0.65% zinc over 109 metres and the 7.17 g/t gold over 5.2 metres intercept contains 2.8% zinc of 5.2 metres. This mineralized intercept is associated with a dacite matrix-rich and local sulfide + quartz + carbonate-cemented hydrothermal breccia. All phases of breccias contain gold and silver mineralization associated with clotted, disseminated and breccia-hosted sphalerite and pyrite. Zinc anomalism is thus a useful geochemical proxy for epithermal-related bulk tonnage-style gold mineralization in the surficial environment (e.g., soil and till; Averill, 2017).

Sun Summit has compiled all regional geology, stream sediment and till geochemical data, project-scale historic geophysical data, and soil and rock geochemical data to better define areas of interest in these prospective, yet under-explored rocks. A focus will be to investigate numerous historic and overlooked zinc (+/- silver, gold, arsenic, antimony and lead) -in-soil anomalies (e.g., IRK; Figure 1) and to define new geochemical anomalies over prospective Late Cretaceous volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks.

The center of IRK target is approximately 11 kilometres south of the main Buck target and comprises an approximately 2.8 kilometres long, northwest-trending zinc-in-soil anomaly associated with bleached andesite, dacite and rhyolite flows of probable Jurassic to Late Cretaceous age (Figure 1). The rocks are reportedly brecciated and silicified (Gale, 1984). The IRK target has not been systematically evaluated or drill-tested and represents a priority area for confirmation soil geochemistry, geological mapping followed by possible IP (induced polarization) geophysics and drilling.

Long, northeast-trending reconnaissance-style geochemical survey lines will also be completed (Figure 1). The lines are designed to transect the belt of Kasalka Group volcanics where no historic exploration has been conducted.

2021 Drill Program Update

Results from the first five of 18 drill holes from the winter 2021 drill program were released on May 11th, 2021, highlighted by 31.6 g/t gold over 4.0 metres including 246 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in drill hole BK21-020 (Trench Zone) and 1.07 g/t gold over 109 metres in BK21-017 (Horseshoe Zone). Assays from the 13 remaining holes are pending and results will be released in batches following receipt from the lab.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All sample assay results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program. Drill core was sawn in half at Sun Summit's core logging and processing facility in Houston, B.C. Half the core was sampled and shipped in sealed and secure bags to the ALS Global preparation facilities in Yellowknife, N.T. Samples were prepared using standard preparation procedures. Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS Global analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C., for analysis.

Core samples were analyzed for 48 elements, including zinc, by ICP-MS on a 0.25 gram sample using a four acid digestion (method ME-MS61L). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30 gram sample with an AAS finish (method Au-AA23). Over limit gold (>10 ppm) was re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish on a 30 gram sample. Over limit silver (>100 ppm) was re-analyzed using a four acid digestion and ICP-AES finish. Over limit zinc (> 10,000 ppm) was re-analyzed using a four acid digestion and ICP-AES finish. ALS Global is registered to ISO / IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures.

In addition to ALS Global laboratory QA/QC protocols, Sun Summit implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Sun Summit's CEO, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng. a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Some data disclosed in this news release (e.g., Figure 1) relating to sampling and drilling results is historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has sufficiently verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. Mineralization hosted on adjacent, nearby or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is working to engage with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Property is located, to discuss their interests and identify contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. We look forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as the project continues.

Health and Safety

The Company's exploration programs are being carried out in full compliance with federal, provincial, and municipal guidelines established in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Summit has a rigorous infection prevention and control protocol in place to protect the health of employees and contractors, as well as surrounding communities in which the Company works.

Buck Property

The recently expanded 33,000-hectare property, approximately 12 kilometres south of Houston, British Columbia, has excellent nearby infrastructure and allows for year-round road-accessible exploration.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its epithermal gold discovery at its flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority gold and silver targets through methodical, well-funded exploration campaigns with year round drilling access. The Project has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold and silver potential and is located in a mining-established region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com

