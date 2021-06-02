Rockcliff Provides Strategic Update and Announces Management Changes

Toronto, June 2, 2021 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a comprehensive desk-top study to consider an alternative mining method for its high-grade Tower copper project as part of the Company's value optimization efforts. The study looked at employing a mining method at Tower that is more traditional than the mining method contemplated in the Company's recent PEA which was filed on SEDAR on January 25, 2021. The study concluded that the alternative mining method has the potential to materially reduce pre-production capex while maintaining competitive operating costs. It is the intention of the Company to complete a 43-101 compliant study incorporating the results of the desk-top study in Q3 of this year. Management believes that the mining method outlined in the desk-top study also has the potential to be applied to the development of the Company's Rail deposit. In addition to the Company's focus on optimizing its portfolio of high-grade copper and zinc deposits through the application of mining methods designed to minimize pre-production capex the Board has approved a strategic initiative by management to explore various opportunities to bring scale to Rockcliff's operations through either project acquisition or a corporate merger or a combination of both.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Donald Christie, Chairman of the Board, has been appointed Interim President and CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Christie, who will continue as a director of Rockcliff, replaces Alistair Ross, current CEO and director, who has decided to step down from his management role and from the Company's Board of Directors. Mark Sawyer, a current director of Rockcliff, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board. Mr. Sawyer is a Co-Founder and Senior Partner of Greenstone Resources, a London based private equity fund specializing in the mining and metals sector. Greenstone currently holds a 43% ownership interest in the Company.

Mr. Christie commented, "On behalf of Rockcliff's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Alistair for his contribution over the past two years in advancing the Company's projects to the PEA stage and I look forward to consulting with Alistair as we move projects forward to production. Rockcliff is well positioned to capitalize on the strongest copper market we have seen since the last metals super cycle. I will be focussed on assembling a senior management team with specific experience in the development and mining of smaller scale, high-grade, narrow vein deposits. The management team will be tasked with designing and implementing a sequential mine development strategy to generate significant cash flow over the relatively short life-of-mine for each of our high-grade deposits. Concurrently I will be directing corporate development initiatives designed to add scale to our existing portfolio of assets and to identify the optimal project to be the first producing mine for Rockcliff. I believe we have entered a period of sustainable high copper prices and it is incumbent upon Rockcliff to get its first project into production as soon as possible to generate the cashflow necessary to internally fund the Company's aggressive growth strategy."

Mr. Christie, CPA, is currently CEO and a director of Norvista Capital which holds directly and indirectly a 27% ownership interest in Rockcliff. He is also a Director of Nevada Zinc Corporation and Northern Graphite Corp.. Mr. Christie had a career as an investment banker at TD Securities and Newcourt Capital Group Inc. prior to entering the resource sector in 2008 as CFO of Continental Gold Limited.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource development and exploration company, with a +1,000 tonne per day leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advanced-stage, high-grade copper and zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt ("Belt"), the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,500 square kilometres and includes seven of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and several primary gold properties in the Belt. Rockcliff recently completed a PEA on its 100% owned Tower and Rail Copper Deposits centered in Snow Lake, Manitoba and has joint ventures in the Belt with Hudbay Minerals at the Company's 49% owned Talbot Copper Deposit and with Kinross at its 30% owned Laguna/Lucky Jack/Puella Bay gold properties.

