West Red Lake Gold Exploration Continues at Rowan and NT Zone

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) is pleased to announce that exploration work is continuing at the West Red Lake Project located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Sixteen drill holes targeting gold mineralization from surface to the first level of the Rowan Mine have been completed and samples sent out for assay. The objective of the drill program is to outline a potential bulk sample to be accessed from surface in the vicinity of the Rowan Mine Shaft. A surface sampling program is now underway with a series of channel samples along a 200 m strike length above the 16 recently drilled holes. The surface samples together with the drill core samples and historic first mine level samples can assist in designing a potential surface bulk sample.

The northeast trending NT Zone is comprised of the southern portion which is 1 km in length; the northeastern portion which is an additional 1 km in length; and the northwestern portion which appears to have been disrupted and folded at the intersection with the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone.

On the northeastern 1 km portion of the NT Zone, a series of holes are planned to be drilled from east to west through the Porphyry Hill Zone and into the main body of the NT Zone.

The southern 1 km portion of the NT Zone begins at the south property boundary and has been explored by the Company over the previous two years with 40 shallow drill holes (see news release of February 18, 2021). Surface sampling is also planned for this summer on the southern portion of the NT Zone.

Mr. John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold Mines stated "We are very pleased to be exploring the NT Zone for gold mineralization further along strike and to carryout work to further enhance the Rowan Mine deposit."

The West Red Lake Project property is situated in the Red Lake Archean Greenstone Belt which hosts the high-grade gold mines of the Red Lake Gold District. Twenty kms to the east are the world class Red Lake Mine and Campbell Mine, which have a geologically similar setting illustrating the exploration potential for high-grade gold zones on the West Red Lake Project - which hosts three former gold mines.

Technical Information

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101").

About West Red Lake Gold Mines

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines located 15 km west of the Red Lake mine complex. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 66%/34% joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth during 2021.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining is a leading, growth-focused Australian gold miner. Evolution operates five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Mt Rawdon and Mt Carlton in Queensland, Mungari in Western Australia, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada. In addition, Evolution holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold mine in Queensland.

