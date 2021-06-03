Firma Advanced Carbon Materials Inc. Announces Ryan Johns and Randall Taylor to Lead Operations at Northstar Sustainable Energy Facility

WHEATON, June 3, 2021 - (OTC PINK:FRMA) Firma Advanced Carbon Materials Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Firma Holdings Corp. is pleased to announce that Ryan Johns and Randall K. Taylor will lead the existing operations at the NorthStar Sustainable Energy facility, a Kentucky based operator of the state-of-the-art Huff Plant. The Huff Plant was designed and built as a carbon enhancement facility for heavy media course and fine coal cleaning rated at speeds of 450 tons per hour.

Sebastien Dufort, Firma Holdings CEO, stated; "We are more than ecstatic to have these two industry pioneers leading the charge at NorthStar."

Ryan Johns, NorthStar CEO is quoted as saying; "The project is now underway where NorthStar can prep, wash, blend and load materials at the Huff Plant. Our unique blend of 80% MET Coal and 20% Specialized Coal provides a natural blended hedge in the marketplace."

NorthStar Management

Ryan Johns

Ryan Johns is currently heading up the metallurgical coal mine and rare earth company NorthStar Sustainable Energy. He has over 25 years in the mining industry and over 19 years of experience in the financial industry. He has worked in all areas of mining from area mining, deep mining and coal preparation. For the last 5 years he has been the Vice President of the RH Group which is comprised of over 30 companies that controls over 160,000 acres of land. His duties include overseeing the diverse array of assets in coal, oil, gas, timber, solar, carbon sequestration and commercial real estate. Ryan was one of the pioneers to bring solar into the coal fields with the first solar array on top of a reclaimed coal mine.

Randall K. Taylor, PE, PLS

Randall K. Taylor is the Chief Operating Officer for Northstar Sustainable Energy. Prior to his duties with Northstar Sustainable Energy, Mr. Taylor established JLA Resources, LLC, a company providing consulting engineering and project management services for energy and industrial clients. Mr. Taylor was the former Chief Operating Officer of Fortress Resources, LLC (September 2014 to February 2016); a company that had acquired James River Coal Company's McCoy Elkhorn Coal Corporation affiliate. Mr. Taylor previous work experience was primarily with James River Coal's operating affiliates Hampden Coal Company, LLC, Johns Creek Coal Company and McCoy Elkhorn Coal Corporation (July 1988 to September 2014). Mr. Taylor served in several positions with McCoy Elkhorn, including Chief Engineer in 1994; Vice President of Operations in 1997; and President in May 2001. In January 2012, Mr. Taylor also assumed the duties as President of Hampden Coal (James River Coal's West Virginia operations).

Mr. Taylor holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Civil Engineering and Mining Engineering from the University of Kentucky (1982). Mr. Taylor is a Licensed Professional Engineer and Licensed Professional Land Surveyor in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Mr. Taylor has over 35 years in energy and industrial operations management.

NorthStar an R.H. Group company is led by a seasoned management group that has over 120 years of combined experience in the management and development of natural resources. On average, team members of have been with the RH Group for over 15 years. The dedication and experience of our team members allow the RH Group to operate as a lean and efficient organization. With its focus on the future and not the past, the RH Group will continue to look for ways to unlock hidden value from its ever- expanding portfolio of assets.

About NorthStar Sustainable Energy LLC (A Ross Harris Group Company):

NorthStar Sustainable Energy LLC is positioned to be a carbon neutral coal company, the first of its kind in North America. NorthStar will be a dual services facility on the NS and CSX rail roads, focusing on metallurgical coals, along with specialty products for its existing customer base. NorthStar has established several long-term relationships with users of the metallurgical coal and will begin shipping in June 2021. NorthStar located in Pike County, Kentucky which is in the "Opportunity Zone" making its position in the market unique. NorthStar with its "Socially Responsible Carbon" outlook has three new metallurgical mines coming online this summer. Metallurgical coal, also known as met coal, coking coal, or steelmaking coal, is a vital ingredient for making steel, iron alloy, carbon and other metals used in everything from buildings, tools, trains, planes, and automobiles, to cookware, cutlery, surgical tools and implants.

About Ross Harris Group

The Ross Harris Group is comprised of over 30 companies with common ownership and a common purpose - To optimize the value of its natural resource holdings while protecting the environment for future generations. Founded by the late Ross Harris over thirty years ago, the RH Group has followed Mr. Harris' vision of acquiring underappreciated assets and then having a well-defined plan and the patience to execute that plan to create value. His vision and creed permeate and still guide us. With its corporate offices located in Pikeville, Kentucky, the RH Group has holdings in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. It has a diverse array of assets including: a unique metallurgical coal development opportunity, vast thermal coal reserves, over 160,000 acres of oil and gas holdings, thousands of acres of timber lands and significant real estate suitable for commercial, industrial and residential development. The RH Group has gone beyond the traditional utilization of its assets. To create value, it has delved into areas such as generating carbon credits to sell in the California Cap and Trade program; partnering with solar energy professionals to evaluate and develop sites for solar energy development and evaluating properties for the opportunity to develop and sell mitigation credits, to name a few.

About Firma Advanced Carbon Materials

Advanced Carbon Materials have excellent thermal stability and mechanical property such as tensile strength more than ordinary materials. Graphene, carbon fibers, carbon foams structural graphite, and nanotubes are majorly used in advanced carbon materials as engineering materials for infrastructure projects. Metallurgical coal, also known as met coal, coking coal, or steelmaking coal, is a vital ingredient for making steel, iron alloy, carbon and other metals used in everything from buildings, tools, trains, planes, and automobiles, to cookwares, cutlery, surgical tools and implants. Firma is focused on partnering with well-established companies, currently working on several projects, each working toward the goal of creating a sustainable future.

