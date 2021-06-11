Manning Ventures Completes Acquisition of Iron Ore Project

Vancouver, June 11, 2021 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN) (CNSX:MANN.CN) (Frankfurt:1H5) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on May 25, 2021, it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Broken Lake, Heart Lake, and Hydro properties (collectively the "Properties" or "Projects") pursuant to the terms of a property purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated May 25, 2021, among the Company and the legal and beneficial holders of the Properties (the "Vendors"). The Properties are located in the Province of Quebec and consist of 180 mineral claims totalling 9,501 hectares.

In consideration for the Acquisition and pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company:

- issued an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to the Vendors;

- granted an aggregate of 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants to the Vendors, each of which will be exercisable into one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the grant date; and

- paid nominal cash consideration of $1.00.

In connection with the Acquisition, the Company issued 400,000 Common Shares to an arm's length finder as a finder's fee.

All securities issued in connection with the Acquisition are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Manning

Manning is a broad-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus in Canada. Manning holds a 100% interest in five Iron Ore properties located in the province of Quebec and is also currently earning towards a majority interest in the Squid East Silver-Gold Property, located in the Yukon, and the Flint Lake Gold Project, located in Ontario.

For further information contact:

Manning Ventures Inc.

Alex Klenman - CEO

Email: info@manning-ventures.com

Telephone: (604) 681-0084

www.manning-ventures.com

