Quebec Precious Metals Shares Now DTC Eligible

MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:QPM)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCQB:CJCFF) ("QPM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States. QPM currently trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol CJCFF.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

Normand Champigny, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated: "We are pleased that our securities are now DTC eligible. This means that our common shares can be transferred electronically between United States brokerage firms and eliminates physical stock certificates. This is important for American investors."

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project and to advance the project to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

