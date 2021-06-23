Reyna Commences Trading on OTCQX

Vancouver and Hong Kong, June 23, 2021 - Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV); (OTC:RSNVF); (FRA:4ZC) ("Reyna") is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Reyna has been upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market and begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RSNVF."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are pleased to see this upgrade to the OTCQX which will allow for greater participation for investors in the US and continue to enhance our liquidity." Commented Jorge Ramiro Monroy CEO of Reyna Silver. "The timing coincides with the closing of our oversubscribed brokered private placement yesterday, the imminent start of our 10,000 meters drill campaign at Batopilas, as well as the imminent arrival of a second drill rig at our Guigui project."

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of Mexican silver assets. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver's original IPO portfolio. Reyna's strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

