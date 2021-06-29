Reyna Silver Adds Second Drill Rig to Guigui Project

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2021 - Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV; OTCQX:RSNVF; FRA:4ZC) ("Reyna") is pleased to announce that it has successfully commissioned a second drill rig to expand the drilling program at its Guigui Property in the Santa Eulalia district in Chihuahua Mexico. The second drill rig started drilling targets this morning. Santa Eulalia is Mexico's largest Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD).



"The exploration team is delighted that the Board has given us another drill rig to drill targets that emerged through our exploration to date," said Dr. Peter Megaw, Chief Exploration Advisor to Reyna Silver. "We have a large area in which to seek the source intrusion, so the second rig gives us the flexibility to follow up on initial holes while continuing to drill our initially identified targets."

"Reyna Silver has already completed 8,000 meters of the 12,000 meters planned for this first stage of exploration and this second rig will allow us to speed up the completion of the entire Phase 1 drilling by the end of July and release the program results soon after," remarked Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna Silver.

About Santa Eulalia District

The Santa Eulalia District is the largest CRD system known in Mexico and has been in continuous production for over 300 years, producing 510 Moz of silver, 4.2 MT of lead, 3.6 MT of zinc, from over 50MT of ores at average grades of 310 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.1%Zn. All this production came from the medial chimney and distal manto part of the system, but the proximal intrusive source for the whole district remains to be found. This source is expected to have large volume mineralized skarns associated with it as are seen in most similar systems worldwide.

About Reyna Silver

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of silver assets in Mexico and the US. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver's original IPO portfolio. It is also actively exploring the Medicine Springs project in Nevada, another CRD target and the La Reyna Project in Chihuahua, an epithermal vein project in the historic district of Cusihuriache Reyna's strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

