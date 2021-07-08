Goldseek Resources Inc. Announces 5,000M Drill Program at Beschefer Project

London, Ontario - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (CNSX:GSK.CN) (OTC:GSKKF) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a 5,000-meter drill program on its Beschefer Project. The Beschefer Project is located approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Wallbridge's Fenelon Gold property. On March 3rd, 2021, the Company entered into an option agreement on the Beschefer Project to earn 100% over 4 years from Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (see news release dated March 3, 2021).https://www.thenewswire.com/data/tnw/clients/img/faac118f09901239836f0ade5260fd15.pngClick Image To View Full SizeVIDEO: Goldseek Resources CEO Update

Goldseek's President & CEO Jon Deluce states," We are excited to start our first drill program on the Beschefer Project, which has demonstrated size and grade potential. Since announcing the option to earn 100% of the Project in March 2021, we have been busy modelling the mineralized system currently defined by relatively widely spaced drilling. The modelling has confirmed continuity, and the historical results highlight the significant high-grade potential in the system. We look forward to releasing details on our model and detailed drill plans shortly."

Overview of the Drill Program

Goldseek has budgeted approximately 5,000m of diamond core drilling for high priority infill and extension targets at its Beschefer Project along the Detour Gold Trend. Drilling is expected to begin in July 2021, and a Quebec-based diamond drill contractor will be selected to carry out the drilling. The Company views the Beschefer Project as being an advanced gold exploration project with significant near-term resource potential.

The Company is currently finalizing its' 3D model of the multiple gold zones/lenses at the Project and will release the model and full drill targeting details in the coming weeks.

Drill Permit Submission:

The Company confirms that its intervention permit request for drilling has been submitted to the Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks ("MFFP"). During this process, the Company has also entered into communication with Project stakeholders, and we look forward to developing a strong working relationship with the various groups and communities.

The permit should be obtained approximately by Mid-July, following which the Company will mobilize on the field to start the drill program.

About the Beschefer Project:

- Advanced gold exploration project with significant near-term resource potential - Located in a favourable orogenic gold setting 45 km northeast of the Casa Berardi Mine and 30 km southwest of Wallbridge's Fenelon Project. - Highlights of the best intersections include 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres in hole BE13-038 (including 224 g/t over 1.23m ; 13.95 g/t over 0.68m and 13.70 g/t over 0.73m), 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres in hole B12-014 (including 58.5 g/t over 1.5m), 3.56 g/t gold over 28.4 metres in hole B14-006 (including 7.42 g/t over 5.5m), 10.28 g/t gold over 8.00 metres in hole B14-35 (including 86.74 g/t over 0.60m), and 12.40 g/t gold over 3.78 metres in hole B11-003. True width in these sections vary between 89% and 99% of the intercepted witdh. - The mineralization shows high-grade gold-bearing structures hosted in a lower grade envelope, which highlights the regional potential along the already defined shear zones located on the Property. - Continuous large-scale gold-bearing structure (B-14 Zone) with known continuity and additional known parallel mineralized shear zones.

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Steven Lauzier, VP Exploration for Quebec, P.Geo,OGQ, who is a qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who has reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying six projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quevillon, Val D'Or, and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and Hemlo in Ontario.





