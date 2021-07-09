Replay Available: Virtual Road Show with Aurania Resources

Toronto, July 9, 2021 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that a replay of the Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") virtual road show held on July 6, 2021, is now available. During the road show, Aurania's Chairman & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron and President, Richard Spencer provided a brief corporate presentation followed by a Q & A session featuring questions that were submitted by the audience.

To view the replay of Aurania's participation in Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek click here.

In addition, the Company announces that it has retained Alpha Bronze, LLC. ("Alpha Bronze") to provide certain investor relations services in the United States. Under the terms of the agreement, Aurania will pay Alpha Bronze a monthly fee of US$5,500 for a period of 12 months. Alpha Bronze will also receive 40,000 stock options (the "Options") with a term of five years. The Options shall vest as 10,000 one day after signing and then 10,000 quarterly thereafter to a maximum of 40,000. At the time of this press release, neither Alpha Bronze nor its principals had any direct or indirect interest in Aurania Resources' securities. The exercise price of the Options is set at the Company's closing share price plus one cent as at June 30, 2021.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

VP Investor Relations

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

Dr. Richard Spencer

President

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

richard.spencer@aurania.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

